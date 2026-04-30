10 Best Anime to Watch on Netflix in May 2026

May 2026 is right around the corner, which means anime fans need another list of exciting series and films to watch. Luckily, Netflix‘s library is expanding by the day, and there are several exciting stories fans can explore each month. It’s the second month of the Spring 2026 anime season, which means that there’s not a lot of new series coming to the platform this month. Instead, Netflix is adding already existing shows to the library to localize some fan-favorite stories. 2026 has been an exciting year for anime fans with several new additions to the streaming giant, and the list keeps on increasing.

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Anime such as Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Gintama creator’s new anime Dandelion, and Love Through a Prism already grabbed fans’ attention, but there are many more that one can explore. If you’re looking for more shows and films to watch this month, we’ve got you covered.

10) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

One of the most underrated sci-fi anime of all time began streaming on Netflix in April this year. This original series by WIT Studio was released in 2021 and didn’t get the recognition it deserved despite receiving critical acclaim. The story is set in the span of 100 years, following the AI songstress Vivy, who embarks on a journey to save mankind from a devastating future. In only 13 episodes, the anime features an incredibly soul-crushing story that focuses heavily on what it means for an AI to sing from the heart.

9) Dandelion

Image Courtesy of Netflix

This short anime is based on the Gintama creator’s debut one-shot manga, which was published 24 years ago. The series is streaming exclusively on Netflix and consists of original and extended scenes not included in the manga. The story centers around Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane, two Angels associated with the Send-Off Department of the Japanese Angel Federation, whose main task is to help Earthbound spirits find peace.

8) Assassination Classroom

Image Courtesy of Lerche

So far, this acclaimed Shonen Jump anime has only confirmed its first season for May 1st, 2026, but we can expect the sequel to drop in a few weeks. Assassination Classroom has been considered one of the best action dramas for almost 11 years. The story wraps up in just two seasons, making it a perfect binge-worthy show for the season.

7) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio/Cloverworks

Spy x Family is yet another acclaimed Shonen Jump anime that began streaming on the platform only recently. While the Season 4 announcement has been delayed, the anime has more than enough episodes to keep fans busy for an entire month. The series is worth rewatching many times, thanks to the action, comedy, and the dynamic of the Forger family.

6) Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

This original film features a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. It’s the most famous anime of the year so far and also the directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, the director of the opening sequences for popular anime series, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The story centers around two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi, where dreams and hopes come together.

5) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The is origibal anime is written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shojo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. Set in the 1990s, the story follows the journey of Lili Ichijouin, who travels alone from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London. As she struggles to settle in a new place and strive for the top, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student who is hiding his fair share of secrets.

4) Mob Pyscho 100

Image courtesy of Studio Bones

The anime is based on ONE’s award-winning manga, the same author as One-Punch Man, following eight-grader Shigeo Kageyama, also known as Mob. Although he wants to keep his destructive psychic powers hidden from the world, things don’t always go the way one wants. Hoping to keep his powers honed, he starts working under Arataka Reigen, who is hiding something major from the boy.

3) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Forest of Piano is exclusive to Netflix, and unfortunately, fans won’t be able to stream it legally after September 28th, 2026. This coming-of-age story is based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki. The story follows Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district, who finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest. However, after catching the attention of a former prodigy and a new classmate, Kai’s life has never been the same again.

2) Witch Watch

Image Courtesy of Bibury Animation Studio

This heartwarming and hilarious anime is based on Kenta Shinohara’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga. Morihito Otogi, a seemingly ordinary high school student who hides his identity as an ogre, learns about the return of his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki. As a young witch, Nico, who spent several years training, is finally returning home to reunite with Morihito. However, due to a danger looming over her head, Morihito must do everything he can to protect her.

1) 100 Meters

Image Courtesy of Rock n Roll Mountain

Based on Uoto’s acclaimed manga, the anime film hit Japanese theaters in September last year before making its Netflix debut and becoming a massive hit. The story centers around Togashi, a natural prodigy who has always effortlessly won every 100-meter race. His life takes a turn when he meets a transfer student, Komiya, who wants to follow the same passion as him. Several years after graduating, the two reunite as rivals on the track as they pursue their goal.

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