These Bleach Characters Need a Spinoff

As Bleach has announced the return to the world of anime with its final arc finally being brought to television with the "Thousand Year Blood Arc" and a spin-off OVA coming in "Bleach: Burn The Witch", we think that there's definitely room for some additional spin-off series to spawn from the popular franchise. The Soul Society is fit to bursting with interesting characters that have helped, or hindered, Ichigo Kurasaki's journey in becoming one of the most powerful "Soul Reapers" in the afterlife and otherwise. With so many characters, it's almost a crime for them to have series of their own! Bleach ended around eight years ago, with interest in the franchise waning for fans in both the anime and manga formats. Even with the conclusion of the franchise via these original stories, fans still wanted more of the story of the Soul Society, instead following the story via light novels, mobile video games, and spin-off stories such as Burn The Witch. With so many characters essentially left in limbo, we would absolutely love the chance to learn more about the characters we have chosen for this write-up and definitely would love to hear your thoughts on which characters you'd like to see be given their own series!

Kenpachi (Photo: Studio Pierrot) Truth be told, perhaps no other character ever brought us into the story of Bleach more than Kenpachi, one of the most unorthodox characters that are a part of Soul Society. First appearing as a road block for Ichigo on his journey to rescue Rukia from a death sentence instituted by her brother, his power was insane especially considering the fact that he had refused to train himself to learn his sword's bankai. Though we did learn more about his back story in the main series, we'd love to follow the solo adventures of this scarred swordsman who loves nothing more than to test his skills against strong opponents.

Kurotsuchi (Photo: Studio Pierrot) Oh boy, Kurotsuchi. What is perhaps the most disturbing member of Soul Society, even taking into account Aizen, this albino faced swordsman cares far more about his experiments than he does anything else in the world. Though he still has skills with the blade and a Bankai to match, we would love nothing more than to follow the bizarre, and most likely terrifying, adventures of Kurotsuchi and his right hand gal!

The Arrancar (Photo: Studio Pierrot) What was once considered to be some of the biggest villains of the Bleach series, the Arrancar are a group of Hollows that achieved power levels to those similar of the Soul Society. While a truce has been essentially struck between all the parties involved, we'd love to see the flip side of this bizarre gathering of creatures that once caused Ichigo such problems in the past as he struggled with his own internal Hollow problems. While each of these characters could probably hold their own series, giving them a series to split between all of them would probably work best!

Chad (Photo: Studio Pierrot) We love Chad. The unassuming, tight lipped brawler always trailed behind the likes of Ichigo and other members of the Soul Society when it came to power, but there was something that just couldn't be denied when it came to strength of his character. While obviously Chad, or Sado in the original translation, is a man of few words, it would be fantastic to follow him as the protagonist and see where the future would take this high schooler who towers above his fellow classmates!