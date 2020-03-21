Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

Ghost In The Shell, one of the most legendary anime franchises of all time, is getting a new animated series on Netflix and the final trailer that was recently released for Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 hasn't just given us a brand new look at the upcoming episodes, but a release date as well! The new computer generated animation anime will follow Major Kusanagi as she and her fellow officers impart on a new adventure through a technologically advanced world where the line between humanity and robotics is a blurry one. Production IG will be bringing this new "Stand Alone Complex" story to life!

Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 will be debuting on Netflix on April 23rd of this year, releasing a twelve episode block to start, with another block of episodes being released at a later, yet unconfirmed date. The Stand Alone Complex series has had a number of different interpretations over the years, beginning in 2002 and being run by Production IG since its inception.

Netflix shared the final trailer, and debut date, for the Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 series on their Official Twitter Account, giving us a brand new look at the upcoming season that paints Kusanagi and her comrades in a way that we've never seen before:

When the world's in crisis, you call The Major. The first season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 goes online April 23rd. pic.twitter.com/erYOVNt1N0 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 21, 2020

The official description for Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 reads as such:

"“Ghost in the Shell”, a landmark in near-future science fiction, brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime."

Since Ghost In The Shell's feature length film debuted in 1995, the franchise has easily been one of the most recognizable anime to date, with it typically thought of as one of the best anime films of all time alongside the likes of classics such as Akira, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke to name a few!

Will you be catching the newest anime for Ghost In The Shell premiering on Netflix next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the technologically advanced world of Ghost In The Shell!

