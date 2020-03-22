Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 3 Debuts First Trailer, Poster

After showing off with its debut season back in 2015, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? surprisingly made its big return to anime last year not only with a second season of the anime series but a full length feature film as well. Even more surprisingly, the anime confirmed it wouldn't be that long of a wait to see a third season in action as a third round was quickly announced to be in the works after the second season aired its final episode. There was even a brief tease of what was to come!

The final episode of the second season teased a brand new character coming into the mix, and it was confirmed by the series' official accounts that this character was named Wiene and will be voiced by Rina Hidaka. But after being quiet for a few months, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? shared the first trailer for Season 3. You can check it out below as seen from the series' official Twitter account.

As teased by the trailer for the new season, Wiene is a mysterious girl born in the Dungeon and Bell will be meeting her for the first time when this new season begins. This is the focus of the new trailer, and debut poster for the season as well. You can find the poster below too.

Are you excited to see that Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is getting a third season? What did you think of its big return for Season 2 and the Arrow of the Orion film? What are you hoping to see from the new batch of episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

