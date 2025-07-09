“A Little More Considerate”: The Apothecary Diaries Star Criticizes the Way Jinshi Treats Maomao

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 recently aired its finale, concluding the battle against the Shi Clan and unveiling Loulan’s true motives. The season ran for two cours focusing on the relationship between Maomao and Jinshi amid the challenges thrown at them by one of the most powerful clans in the country. The series also confirmed that a sequel is currently in production, though we don’t have a lot of details about it yet. The finale brought major changes in the story, especially with Jinshi abandoning his fake identity as an eunuch and Maomao leaving the Rear Palace. She now works as an apothecary at the Verdigris House, instead of her adoptive father, Loumen, who is now working at the Rear Palace again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, despite the distance between the duo, the sequel’s teaser confirmed that Jinshi will continue to seek Maomao’s aid in unraveling the various kinds of mysteries happening around him. That’s the premise of the story as Maomao’s genius caught his eye, and since then, she’s been asked to help him several times. Along the way, Jinshi developed feelings for her while Maomao does her best to avoid him, knowing full well he’s not an ordinary eunuch. Although the relationship between the main duo is greatly appreciated by fans, The Apothecary Diaries star has one small complaint about Jinshi.

Jinshi’s Voice Actor Shares His Thoughts on the Character

Toho

The Apothecary Diaries held a collaborative attraction at the Universal Studios theme park located in Osaka, Japan, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its Universal Cool Japan events. The event began on July 1st, 2025, and will continue until January 4th, 2026. Visitors are given an investigation form that they use to search for hidden clues with Maomao. Actors are hired to play as Maomao and Jinshi in the park, and one of the cast members also visited the event.

According to Mantan Web, Jinshi’s voice actor, Takae Otsuka, shared his experience at the theme park. He says, “At first, I wasn’t sure what would happen, but we went to various places in the park and found clues, and it was a lot of fun!”

Toho

Otsuka also jokingly takes a jab at Jinshi by adding, “I think Jinshi should try to do the investigation himself sometimes, rather than leaving it to Maomao. That way, I think he’ll be able to be a little more considerate of her (laughs). It was really an experience of solving a mystery together with Maomao. Whether you solve it or not, I hope you enjoy looking at the hints Maomao gives!”

As someone with a high social standing, Jinshi lives with a lot of restrictions, so he can’t participate in investigations, which are considered lower-level work. Not to mention, he completely trusts Maomao’s intelligence and honesty, so he has never doubted her when assigning difficult tasks. While he may be unable to interfere directly, Jinshi is always there to lend support to Maomao from behind the scenes by strategically using his position at the court.

H/T: Mantan Web