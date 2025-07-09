Anime’s Greatest Summer 2024 Shonen Hit Drops New Look Ahead of Season 2

As is often the case with new seasons, the Summer of 2024 was no exception, bringing with it a wave of new and returning anime titles. While much of the attention was on the seventh season of My Hero Academia and the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, The Elusive Samurai also made its debut. Adapted from the manga by Yusei Matsui, best known for Assassination Classroom, The Elusive Samurai premiered on July 6, 2024, as one of the latest series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump to receive an anime adaptation.

Set in feudal Japan, the story follows Tokiyuki Hojo, an elusive young heir on a quest to defeat the enemy who betrayed the Hojo clan and stripped him of everything. Relying on his uncanny ability to escape danger, Tokiyuki sets out to reclaim his legacy, accompanied by a group of equally elusive allies. Produced by CloverWorks, the anime aired for 12 episodes from July to September 2024. Now, a year after its release, the official English account of the anime on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a new visual to commemorate the anniversary, hinting at a fresh look and possible developments for the anime’s anticipated second season.

Tokiyuki Hojo Looks Even More Adorable in the New Visual for The Elusive Samurai Anime

In the visual shared by The Elusive Samurai’s official X account, the protagonist, Tokiyuki Hojo, is depicted against a red background featuring the Hojo clan symbol. Striking a pose reminiscent of a cute Japanese idol, he forms a triangle with his fingers, once again highlighting his clan’s emblem. Tokiyuki is one of the most adorable characters in the Shonen Jump franchise, and this new visual perfectly captures his innocence. His cuteness is what sets him apart from other protagonists in Shonen Jump, who are often defined by their intense goals and thirst for revenge. The fact that Tokiyuki is also on a quest for vengeance makes his gentle appearance even more striking.

Yet, it is his innocence that complements the persona he is meant to embody. Tokiyuki’s cuteness adds an extra layer of charm to his elusive nature, making him even more appealing in battle as he gracefully dodges enemy attacks and exploits small openings to strike. It’s clear that this journey will continue in the upcoming season, and the release of this new visual to mark the anime’s one-year anniversary is a promising sign that production is progressing well.

In fact, judging by the pattern, it’s safe to say that the new season of the anime could arrive as early as Winter 2026. The first season was announced in March 2023 and debuted just over a year later. Since the second season was announced in October 2024, fans may see The Elusive Samurai return by early Winter 2026, and this latest update for the Shonen Jump hit of 2024 is certainly a positive sign.