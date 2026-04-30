5 Anime With 100+ Episodes That Are Worth Watching From Start to Finish

Anime with more than 100 episodes are a big time commitment, but some of them are worth watching all the way through — even if they have a bit of filler mixed in. There are plenty of popular anime that cross the 100-episode mark, but not all of them warrant a complete binge. Series like Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece are iconic classics, but even diehard fans will recommend jumping around to avoid the filler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime that tend to have better pacing and make easier binge-watches typically have fewer episodes to speak of. Whether they’re so short that you can binge the entire anime in a single weekend or clock in somewhere between 50 and 90 installments, they’re often less daunting to dive into. Of course, there are a few anime with 100+ episodes that are engaging from start to finish. From one of the best fantasy anime out there to a generational story that evolves in interesting ways, these fit that description.

5) Hunter x Hunter (2011)

2011’s Hunter x Hunter is one anime remake that outclasses the original — and it has more episodes than the 1999 series, too. The 2011 show clocks in at 148 installments, and there’s barely any filler. Hunter x Hunter is widely regarded as one of the best shonen series of the last 20 years, and it’s a longer one with hardly any skippable episodes. Gon’s journey to become a Hunter and track down his father gets off to a strong start, and it only improves from there. It also manages to give the story a satisfying send-off, despite the manga continuing beyond it and remaining unfinished. Those looking for a long series they won’t want to fast-forward through would do well to pick up this anime, especially if they appreciate great world-building, power systems, and character work.

4) Yu Yu Hakusho

Courtesy of Shueisha

Yu Yu Hakusho offers a decently faithful take on Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga, and it accomplishes this in 112 episodes. The series isn’t without lulls, but they’re worth pushing through, as nearly all of its chapters are essential. A series about boy who dies in the first episode — a twist that gives the anime a near-perfect premiere — then redeems himself as a spirit detective, Yu Yu Hakusho is an entertaining watch for the entirety of its run. Despite coming out in the ’90s, the series holds up pretty well. There’s a lot to love about this one, with its action, themes, and characters making it a great choice for a binge.

3) Gintama

Gintama is the only anime on this list that actually has filler, but it’s still worth watching all 367 episodes and, of course, the films. While it’s advisable to skip filler for most lengthy series, the general consensus with Gintama is that it’s worth checking out. Most of it is just as entertaining as the canon parts, which speaks to the series’ overall quality. And the humor seen in both the filler and canon episodes is part of what makes Gintama a necessary viewing experience, though its more serious moments are highlights to scour the series for as well. There aren’t many anime with hundreds of episodes and filler that demand to be watched from beginning to end, but Gintama is one of them.

2) My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is eight seasons long, spanning more than 170 episodes, and they’re all necessary to get Izuku Midoriya’s full story. Although some outings are a bit better than others, they all contain important developments, so none of them are truly filler, and thus, skippable. And the majority of My Hero Academia‘s seasons are genuinely enjoyable, balancing action and heartfelt emotion as Midoriya strives to become the number-one hero. The series may take a few episodes to find its footing, and it’s not perfect all the way through, but it still needs to be watched from beginning to end. And after seeing how everything comes together, viewers will likely appreciate the quieter parts more.

1) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Image Courtesy of David Production

Across the six parts that are currently out, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure boasts well over 100 episodes — and it’s nearing the 200-episode threshold, which it’s likely to cross when Steel Ball Run debuts later this year. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is another anime with little to no filler. And while viewers can technically skip parts and bounce around, courtesy of each season changing protagonists and conflicts, it’s best not to approach the series this way. Those who do are likely to miss important details, and they won’t appreciate recurring characters and themes. It’s also incredibly fun to see how JoJo‘s evolves over time, which is another incentive to binge it from start to finish.

What’s an anime with over 100 episodes that you’d recommend watching every episode of? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!