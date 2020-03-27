Steven Universe Fans Are Feeling Emotional After the Series Finale

Seven years ago, series creator Rebecca Sugar and Cartoon Network debuted a little cartoon title Steven Universe. Little did any of us know back then, this animated series would morph into an extended saga full of some of the highest highs and lowest lows ever seen on the network. The course of the series saw the titular Steven Universe grow from a young kid struggling to find his place in the world into an adult carving out his own path for the future away from the traumas of his past.

Now Steven Universe Future has officially brought this long running saga to an end with a final four part special event, and although we've gotten some emotional climaxes with the end of the original series and Steven Universe: The Movie, nothing has prepared fans for the official last episode of the series.

Seemingly appropriate for a series about not hiding one's emotions and allowing oneself to be open to love and all other feelings, fans are definitely emotional in saying goodbye to one of the most monumentally shifting animated series of the 2010s. Now that it's all said and done, read on to see what fans are saying about that final episode and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!