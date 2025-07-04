Chainsaw Man Movie Teases Denji’s Deadliest Battle With New Synopsis

Chainsaw Man is finally making a comeback, nearly three years after the anime debuted with its first season, this time returning on the big screen. Picking up where the first season left off, the new installment will be a feature-length film adapting the next arc from the manga, titled Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. A newly released trailer confirms that the film will premiere in Japanese theaters on September 19th, 2025. Following its domestic release, the movie will gradually roll out to international markets, arriving in U.S. theaters on October 29th of this year.

Along with the trailer reveal, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s official YouTube channel, partnering with MAPPA for the movie’s global release, shared an official synopsis. The teaser hints that Denji’s next encounter will be both dangerous and explosive. Based on the trailer and synopsis, it appears Denji will once again be dragged into chaos due to his weakness for women, forcing him to confront the harsh realities of the world. This installment promises to be a major milestone for the franchise, not only showcasing Denji’s most intense battle yet, but potentially delivering a vital lesson for the character as well.

Chainsaw Man Returns With Denji’s Deadliest Battle on the Big Screen

The official synopsis attached to Sony Pictures Entertainment’s YouTube channel states, “For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series.” The first sentence of the synopsis emphasizes that the upcoming movie will be packed with action. This is especially exciting given that the installment is feature-length, suggesting the production team has taken meticulous care. With MAPPA already having proven their capability on large-scale projects like Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the first season of Chainsaw Man, the upcoming movie is expected to deliver top-tier animation and may potentially be the series’ most impressive adaptation yet.

However, it’s the premise revealed in the synopsis that underscores just how different Denji’s latest confrontation will be. The synopsis concludes with, “Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.” This indicates that Denji won’t simply be battling another devil; it will be a deeply personal encounter. It is evident from the trailer that Reze, the mysterious girl, will manipulate his weakness for women, making this not just his most dangerous fight, but also his most emotionally compromising one.

The 90-second trailer further teases how deeply Denji is going to be drawn into Reze’s chaos, as she uses similar manipulation tactics as Makima, seducing and exploiting him. The trailer also shows Makima going on a date with Denji, which adds another layer of tension, placing him in a complicated emotional dilemma. Last but not least, a small snippet of the trailer also features a Kaiju-type devil, which is only going to add to the heavy and deadly action. Thus, the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie won’t just deliver high-octane action through Denji’s deadliest battle, but will also explore the protagonist’s struggles as a conflicted teenager caught in a slice-of-life romantic comedy, making it a must-watch for fans.