Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Announces New Anime

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the very shot in the arm that the video game franchise by CD Projekt needed. Following a shaky release of the video game Cyberpunk 2077, the Netflix original anime re-ignited a love for this world while also bringing far more players into the hard-hitting role-playing game. Now, at this year’s Anime Expo, it has been announced that Edgerunners will return via a new anime series that might throw fans of the original world for a loop. While not everyone made it out of the first anime alive, the world that was birthed by Netflix, TRIGGER, and CD Projekt Red lives on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners panel brought together screenwriter Bartosz Sztybor, David’s English voice actor Zach Aguilar, and Lucy’s English voice actor Emi Lo. Throughout most of the panel, the trio reminisced about their favorite moments and how the dystopian anime has changed their lives. In a surprise twist, Edgerunners’ director Hiroki Imaishi at Studio TRIGGER came to the stage to talk about the popular anime adaptation. In a surprise move, Edgerunners 2 was announced but the creators did confirm that David is dead. For those hoping to see a resurrection, you might be out of luck but this is welcome news for those hoping to see more of this world. Clearly, the creators had more to say when it came to this sequel series that some might not have seen coming following the original ending.

Funny enough, writer Bartosz Sztybor confirmed that a big reason as to why he wanted to create a new story was thanks to how sad the original ending was. This new series will give him the chance to return. On the flip side, Imaishi stated that when approached by CD Projekt Red to return to this world, he was conflicted and felt that everything was said with season one. There is one man in the company, according to Imaishi, that could create this new series as the panel revealed Kai Ikarashi to be the new director. You can check out the first poster below.

💥Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production! 💥



It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge.



❓When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? 👀… pic.twitter.com/jTMA89N1zK — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) July 4, 2025

Edgerunners’ Anime Impact

This news wasn’t the only thing that the Netflix series revealed at this year’s Anime Expo as the dystopian series will finally receive a physical Blu-Ray release on October 28th this fall. Pre-orders for the new set will begin this August and will finally free Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from its “streaming jail” for the first time. Within the package, a book of the storyboards, a two year anniversary poster, and a cel-style sheet will be included.

In our original review of the original anime series, here’s what we had to say regarding Edgerunners and why we decided to give it a perfect five out of five, “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is hands down a Netflix anime original that screams for your attention and is easily one of the best productions that the streaming service has presented. Fan of the games or not, Edgerunners is well worth your time.”

Originally, Edgerunners was expected to be a one-and-done series thanks to its final episode. David and Lucy’s unexpected fling ended on a dire note as the male protagonist gave his life in an attempt to strike at Night City’s upper class but ran into a bit of a hitch. The monstrous Atom Smasher completely decimated David, even in his empowered state, which had plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 players decide to get their revenge in the video game’s grand finale.

Want to stay up to date on all things Night City? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.