Rick and Morty Fans Are Flipping Out Over New Trailer and Release Date
April Fools' Day is upon us, but the dreaded holiday began with a legitimate treat, rather than a terrible prank. In the earliest hours of April 1st, Adult Swim surprise released a new trailer for the second half of Rick and Morty Season 4. Filled with action, space travel, and hilarious insults, the first look at Rick and Morty's return seems to be exactly what fans of the series were hoping for. They're making their excitement more than clear on social media.
The highly-anticipated fourth season of Rick and Morty began in late 2019, but it was made clear to fans by the creators that the installment would be split into two groups of five episodes. The first five were already released, but no one had any idea when the second have would arrive. With the unveiling of this new trailer, we now know that the new episodes will begin airing on May 3rd.
After the trailer aired on Adult Swim, and made its subsequent debut online, folks haven't been able to get enough. From the return of Snowball to the apparent Joker shout out, there is something for every Rick and Morty fan to enjoy.
Can't wait for the new episodes of Rick and Morty to finally arrive? Neither can the other TV fans online. Check out some of the best reactions from the unexpected trailer drop.
It's Happening
It's Happening #RickandMorty #Season4 pic.twitter.com/IcrVujPx1w— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) April 1, 2020
Woohooooo!!!
Woohooooo!!!#RickandMorty is backk! pic.twitter.com/kvvB0FcXY4— fataataf (@fataataf) April 1, 2020
Something to Live For
Finally something to live for!!— Ankit (@TheInfinity_Guy) April 1, 2020
It will be too harsh on us if it's a prank. @adultswim @RickandMorty https://t.co/utJanYmjCY
Finally
HOLY SHIT FINALLY, YES #RickandMorty https://t.co/SxZO9Gcyl7— Thomas Richardson🥃 (@HogHighlander) April 1, 2020
Waiting...
That moment you realize the new Rick and Morty is five weeks away and your stuck in Quarantine so you can do nothing but wait. #adultswim #RickandMorty #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/wzVIB68krT— ParoMation (@fouch2000) April 1, 2020
So Glad
Either gotta go with the snake episode or dragon episode. But this season has been out of control so far 🤣. So glad it's finally back!#RickandMorty https://t.co/bYZf36rcNh— Brandon Valenza (@The_Meatball_84) April 1, 2020
Been Waiting for This
Been waiting for this! #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/NuSqYYEsze— JoeDavid88X (@GorillaJoe88X) April 1, 2020
Uncontrollably Excited
#RickandMorty returns May 3rd. That is some great news right there! And yes, I'll be live tweeting as usual! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/iVvFk1oUrt— Infinite Whovian. Now with added energy! (@drwhofan19) April 1, 2020
Could it Be a Lie?
When you're happy #RickAndMorty is coming back soon but it's April Fools Day and this could all be a lie pic.twitter.com/0Jk5e5qpmS— David Opie (@DavidOpie) April 1, 2020
About Time
Geez, it's about time........ #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/nIShVpfM8h— Stephen Rice Jr. (@fireman717) April 1, 2020
Life Is Okay Again
Rick and Morty is back next month life is beginning to look okay again— T (@xtaranjitrai) April 1, 2020
Give It
Give it to me #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/kFC3gDS8xf— Connie Glynn 🍕🥞🍣 (@connieglynn) April 1, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.