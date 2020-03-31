Rick and Morty Season 4 Drops New Trailer for Final Episodes

Rick and Morty surprisingly dropped the first five episodes last December, and after the first five episodes came to an end there was unfortunately no word on when it would return for the final five. But that's all changed as Adult Swim celebrated April Fools' Day with the announcement that Rick and Morty Season 4's final five episodes will be making their debut beginning in May. But that's not all as the confirmation of the series' big return also came with a brand new debuted trailer teasing what's to come!

But like the other episodes, there's no exact way to tell what is really going on with this trailer. But there's a tease of some return of lingering plots left over from the third season, a hilarious new dive into anime with a Rick and Morty mecha adventure and much more! You can check it out in the video above!

Confirmed for a huge premiere on Sunday, May 3rd at 11:30 EST, Rick and Morty's fourth season will be concluding with these "other" five episodes. While much of the imagery here is exactly as wild as you would expect, there are a few good nuggets to really dig into as to what's coming from the rest of the story this season. Chiefly, that we'll be revisiting the story.

The biggest tease by far is the short bit we see of Tammy Gueterman, who after marrying Bird Person, revealed that she was part of a police force that was after Rick this entire time. The last time we saw her, she was with the mechanized "Phoenix Person" as they were moving on to the next big mission. The first five episodes of the series were lax on big story developments, but this confirms a return to the series' lore.

It's been a great week for Rick and Morty fans as not only did we get the confirmation of new episodes coming next month, but we also got a surprise anime short featuring the duo during Toonami! Now it's just a matter of playing the waiting game! What do you think of this first look at the final five episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4? Are you excited to see them this May? What are you hoping to see before it's all over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.