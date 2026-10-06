Every New Anime Coming to HIDIVE in October 2026

The Fall 2026 anime season is finally here, which means all the major streaming platforms are all set for a new lineup. It’s the final quarter of the year, and fans are more hyped than ever thanks to the exciting new shows and sequels. There’s no doubt that Crunchyroll has the most exciting lineup for anyone who loves anime. The platform is primarily dedicated to anime shows and movies, which is why the lineup is vast. However, several other platforms, including HIDIVE, have been venturing into the anime industry for the past few years. Instead of releasing a new lineup every quarter as Crunchyroll does, HIDIVE focuses more on a monthly schedule.

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The platform shares a new list of anime series coming and leaving the platform. Most of the time, we get ongoing series, while other times, the platform focuses on licensing new anime shows. Unlike Netflix, which has an entire library full of original shows exclusive to the platform, HIDIVE doesn’t have a long list of major shows. Even so, the October 2026 lineup is bringing a few unique titles for fans. While a few Summer 2026 series are still ongoing, the list only includes the new titles shared by the official website.

4) I’m Dating a Dark Summoner

Image Courtesy of AtariE

I’m Dating a Dark Summoner is easily the wildest romance fantasy in recent years, and it already made its debut on October 4th, 2026. The anime is based on a web manga written and illustrated by Shaoh. While the series has some questionable moments, it focuses more on the enemies-to-lovers trope. The main couple has a one-night stand on the very first day they meet, which forces them to hide their awkward relationship from the rest of the adventuring party. The story primarily centers around Amona, a dark summoner and a demi-human who wields demonic powers, and Priest Roni, the newest addition to the party. Although the rest of the party expected both of them to dislike each other, the truth couldn’t be more different. Whether it’s their bickering or their hilarious moments, the series is full of chaotic situations as the main characters do everything they can to keep their relationship a secret.

3) Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden

Image Courtesy of Konami Animation

The newest fantasy reincarnation of the season follows a little girl named Nia Liston who hides a major secret from everyone around her. The anime will premiere on October 6th, 2026, so don’t forget to catch up to this unique show. Fans will also learn about the episode count and more details on the plot after the premiere. The story begins with a young Nia lying on her deathbed as she awaits her death due to her illness. Her desperate parents began a search to find a cure for her, and they finally saw a glimmer of hope when a hooded man claims he can help her. However, the mysterious man transplants the soul of a deceased hero into her body, giving the hero a new chance at life. The hero is now determined to eliminate the illness at its root while also keeping the truth about the soul transfer a secret.

2) TETSURYO! Meet with Tetsudou Musume

Image Courtesy of East Fish Studio

Finding a good slice-of-life anime can be quite difficult these days with the oversaturation of action and fantasy shows, including Shonen and isekai. Luckily, HIDIVE is bringing just the right anime for fans who aren’t into overly thrilling shows or flashy animation, but would rather prefer a simple story about everyday lives. The anime will premiere on October 8th, although the episode count will only be revealed after it begins airing. The anime is based on a completely original story from the studio, as it centers around Misaki, a university student who is struggling with the anxiety and uncertainty of her future. She joins the Travel Train Club at the start of the new day on campus, and it doesn’t take her long to go on an adventure she always longed for. The story will follow a group of girls traveling from one place to another as they form new bonds and learn more about life that they couldn’t in the closed gates of a college campus.

1) Reincarnated As a Sword Season 2 (English Dub)

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At this point, HIDIVE’s new seasonal lineup would seem incomplete without an isekai anime. After making fans wait for four years, Reincarnated As a Sword returned with a second season on September 30th, 2026. However, the anime has only been streaming in sub for now since the new lineup just confirmed that the English episodes will premiere on October 21st. Fans who have been following the series since its debut can easily tell how much the animation has improved since then, as the story continues to get even more intense. The series follows a nameless sword that has been reincarnated from his former life as a human. Thanks to the power of telekinesis, he moves around the new world while acquiring new skills. However, things change forever when a lone girl officially becomes his wielder. The latest season follows Fran and her sword as they travel to a dangerous floating island to battle an army of the dead.

Are you excited about the upcoming Fall 2026 anime? Which of these anime will you watch this month? Let us know in the comments below.