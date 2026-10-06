Netflix’s Biggest Martial Arts Anime Returns With a Wild Look Ahead of Anime’s Return

The critically acclaimed sequel series of the Baki franchise returned with a brand new chapter in February this year as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. One of the biggest anime on Netflix is the Baki franchise, an acclaimed martial arts series based on the manga by Keisuke Itagaki. Regardless of the controversies and the wild moments in the series, there’s no denying that Baki is one of the most successful and long-standing anime and manga franchises of all time. The previous part of the story, Baki Hanma, aired two seasons before returning with Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai this year. Following the first cour of Season 1, the anime returned with new episodes with the second part in June.

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The series was again a massive hit, gathering millions of views across the globe within the first few days of its release. However, Baki’s journey is far from over, and fans will get to watch even more intense battles in the future. While fans await the anime’s return, the official website drops a gorgeous new Ukiyo-e visual by illustrator KOJIMAN. The visual features the thrilling battle between Baki and Musashi, the main antagonist of the Baki-Dou series. While the anime is already available on Netflix, the visual hypes the anime’s broadcast in Japan.

What’s Next for the Baki Franchise?

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While Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai only aired two cours of the anime, it covers the entire 22 volumes of the manga. The anime did suffer from some pacing issues and removal of scenes from the manga, but it remained faithful to the original story and reached a fairly conclusive end. However, the manga franchise is still ongoing thanks to new sequels which are expected to be adapted soon. It’s probably too early to decide what the future of the franchise holds, especially since the next big project is a spin-off instead of the continuation of the main story.

Around the end of August, Baki Gaiden: Retsu Kaioh Doesn’t Mind Being Reincarnated in Another World At All!!! was confirmed for 2027. It’s an isekai spin-off focusing on Retsu, who wakes up in a new fantasy world after dying in his fight against Musashi Miyamoto seen in the main series. The manga is originally written by the original creator Keisuke Itagaki, while Eiji Mutusi handles the illustration. Although the anime doesn’t have a release window yet, we can expect more updates in the coming months.

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai Wraps Up Another Major Battle

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The story takes place after Baki earns the title of the World’s Strongest Boy in Baki Hanma. He spends his days in boredom waiting for a worthy opponent ever since the feud with his demon father ended. He is easily able to defend his title in Kourakuken Underground Arena while being dissatisfied with the skills of anyone he fights, which is why he hasn’t found a worthy opponent since then. However, things take a drastic turn when Musashi Miyamoto, a powerful fighter, is successfully cloned and brought to the modern era. He began challenging all famous fighting icons in Tokyo to test the limits of his own strength. Before long, Baki and Musashi come face to face as the protagonist does everything he can to defend his title as the strongest.