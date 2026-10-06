New Crunchyroll Anime Kicks Off Fall 2026 Premiere With Surprise Warning

The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway, and one new premiere on Crunchyroll has really taken fans by surprise with a content warning to kick off its debut episode. A new wave of anime is now starting to make its debut this month as the Fall 2026 anime schedule kicks in, and there are quite a lot of new shows to keep an eye out for. Part of the fun of a new season is being surprised by the kinds of offerings that will be available for the coming months, and that’s especially true for FX Fighter Kurumi-chan.

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If you have only seen it from the outside through its promotional images or maybe a teaser here and there, you might not have noticed just how dark of a start that it was going to have for its premiere episode. FX Fighter Kurumi-chan then took this even further with the opening seconds of its premiere episode providing a pretty intense content warning teasing the kinds of materials that the series would cover from here on out as it dives into the dangerous world of foreign trading.

FX Fighter Kurumi-chan Surprises With Content Warning Premiere

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While anime fans are no strangers to seeing warnings ahead of certain shows based on violence or explicit content, that’s not the case with FX Fighter Kurumi-chan. The series might have kicked off with a surprise person taking their own life, but the anime made sure to fully warn fans about the true danger of the content it was adapting, foreign exchange margin trading that could lead to massive amounts of debt, “This is a work of fiction. Forex (foreign exchange margin trading) is a high-risk venture, and it’s possible for losses to exceed margin payments.”

“There is a risk that excessive trading can interfere with one’s daily life, so please think it over carefully and proceed with caution,” the warning continues. “The story contains depictions of foreign forex brokers and high-leverage transactions not in accordance with Japanese law, but there is risk involved in trading with parties not registered with the Financial Services Agency. Please do not attempt it.” With FX Fighter Kurumi-chan‘s main character diving further into this world to clear her deceased mother’s debt, this warning paints a much more dire picture for how deep she’s set to fall within this world.

What Does This Mean for FX Fighter Kurumi-chan

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If you have only seen glances of the cute main character, or watched the opening theme in passing (which you can find in the video above), it’s very clear that the surprise from the warning probably came as a shock. Unless you were already familiar with Demunyan and Daisuki Tansan’s original manga series, there was likely no real indicator (unless you knew what the “FX” in the title was referring to) that the series would be going to such lengths to depict the darker sides of foreign trading. Especially to clear out a mountain of debt.

But that’s also been the appeal of the series. There are lots of anime with cuter main characters taking on wild subjects, and this is just another example of that idea. It’s unique in that it’s tackling something that really hasn’t been seen in anime before, so if you’re curious make sure to check it out with Crunchyroll. There’s an English dub for the series planned as well.