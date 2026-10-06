2 Years Later, Surprise Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 3 Return

A surprise Isekai anime series that you can now watch on Crunchyroll has confirmed that it’s now in the works on a third season after a two year absence. There are lots of new Isekai anime series coming to Crunchyroll for the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will help to cap off what has been a strong year for the genre overall. There will always be more Isekai anime to watch, however, with many more new releases and franchise returns to keep an eye out for in the immediate future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of these returns are a surprise, however, and that’s the case for the anime adaptation for Yuri Kitayama and Riv’s Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles. The first season of the series made its debut back in 2021, and the second season then followed two years later. But there was no confirmation of a potential third season until now as the official social media for the series has now revealed that Season 3 of the anime is now in production.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 3 Announced

Courtesy of Hobby Japan

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 3 has been officially announced to be in the works two years after the release of the second season, but no release window or date has been announced at this time. No real concrete details have been given for the series, however, as there has also yet to be any production staff, potential returning voice cast, and other details revealed as of this initial announcement. But given the three year gap in between the first two seasons, there could be a chance we’ll see this next season coming our way in 2027 if everything works out.

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles is an interesting Isekai franchise as when its protagonist finds himself in another world, his memories of his previous life don’t kick in until he’s been in this new fantasy world for years. Fueled with his knowledge of his life in Japan and a mysterious power that seems to be stemming from that, Rio now tries his best to work his way up from the slums in this fantasy world to a better life. All the while, he meets some interesting allies and foes along the way to make his life more complicated.

What to Know for Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first two seasons so far, you can find Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime with both Japanese and English language audio. The Isekai series likely isn’t the most notable when compared to some of the other wild ideas you might have seen floating around for the past few years, but it’s one you should dig into as the idea of Rio gaining his past memories later in life makes for a fun wrinkle to the usual set up.

This is also one of the Isekai franchises with a traditional power fantasy set up, and doesn’t really get too intense over the course of its episodes. If you want to watch a main character use his broken abilities to get ahead without much push back, this is the one for you. But are you curious to see more of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!