Black Clover Creator Returns With Special Tribute for New Shonen Jump Anime Revival

A major Shonen Jump series has finally made its official anime adaptation debut 16 years after its cancellation, and the creator behind Black Clover has returned to help celebrate. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway as a new wave of anime has started to hit screens through the month of October, and that includes some highly anticipated new releases. But there’s one series that’s actually a bigger deal than you’d expect as it was actually cancelled within Shonen Jump 16 long years ago and is coming back with a new revival.

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Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren was cancelled back in 2010 with Shonen Jump, and it wasn’t until all these years later that the franchise made its official TV anime debut. It’s a pretty big occasion as it proves that even cancelled Shonen Jump franchises have their chance at getting their own anime adaptations from now on, and Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata is going all out to celebrate with a special new sketch of Psyren’s characters. You can check it out below.

Black Clover’s Yuki Tabata Returns With New Psyren Tribute

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As shared through Psyren’s official social media account, Yuki Tabata has shared some special art for the series to help celebrate its big anime adaptation debut. Tabata had previously worked on the series as an assistant to Iwashiro during the manga’s run, so it’s cool to see the creators celebrate one another’s successes like this. Psyren ran for 100 chapters before its cancellation, but this new anime adaptation is vowing to be a complete take on the cancelled series. But there are still many questions up in the air about what to expect from its run this Fall.

Psyren isn’t the first cancelled Shonen Jump series to be getting a new anime adaptation this year, nor is it the only one we’ll see in action this Fall. But what makes it even more impressive is the fact that it’s so long after that cancellation. It’s been 16 years since the cancelled series was cut short, and that likely means the anime is going to be the first time a whole new generation of potential fans will be getting their eyes on it. It could have a very successful revival if everything works out.

Where to Watch Psyren

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Psyren is now officially streaming as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and the first episode is now available to watch with Crunchyroll (where they are exclusively offering it outside of Japan). There will be an English dub release for the series planned as part of the streaming service’s schedule, but a release date or cast has yet to be revealed as of this time. Toshiaki Iwashiro has been involved with the production on the new anime to help it feel complete, so we’ll have to see what that means soon enough.

Psyren’s new anime is dorected by Katsumi Ono with animation production handled by Satelight, Shin Yoshida handling its scripts, Akira Okuma designing the characters, and Takashi Ohmama, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Shu Kanematsu composing the music. If you want more of Black Clover instead, it’s also returned for its second season with new episodes this Fall. You can also find it streaming with Crunchyroll too.

How are you liking Psyren’s anime revival so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!