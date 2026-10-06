Dragon Ball Super’s Goku Hypes Anime Return With Special Video – Watch

Dragon Ball Super is finally making its return to screens with a new anime later this week, and the voice actor behind Goku is sharing their hype for the upcoming premiere with a special new video. Dragon Ball is in the wake of celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and as a result we’re going to see plenty of new projects from the franchise. The first is coming our way later this week as it takes on the original TV series.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is kicking off later this week as part of a new wave of anime premieres for the Fall 2026 anime schedule this October, and with it fans are going to see a new take on the now classic 2015 anime series. This new remake of the TV series will be bringing the classic to a new era of fans, and voice stars Masako Nozawa and Koichi Yamadera have shared a special message for fans that you can check out in action below.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Stars Get Ready for New Remake Premiere

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus stars Masako Nozawa (who voices Goku and many more) and Koichi Yamadera (who voices Beerus) have shared a special announcement message with Toei Animation as the two ready fans for the new remake anime series. Nozawa especially teases the enhanced visuals for the new series, “With the latest visuals, every scene, including the battle scenes, has become more intense and immersive. Please keep an eye out for all the new details!” And that’s going to be the most exciting aspect of this new series.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be re-adapting the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs as seen in the original TV anime series, but is offering an “enhanced” version of those episodes with new visuals, sound effects and more. It’s yet to be revealed what that actually means for the pacing of each episode, but it seems like enough has been changed from the TV anime series to seem like a brand new series overall. Rather than just being a remastered version of the events like seen with Dragon Ball Z Kai, this might end up changing some big moments.

When Does Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Come Out?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Europe that same day. It will then be followed by a streaming release with Netflix a week later on October 17th. Though both streamers will be offering a Japanese language release for the new series, any potential English dub release has yet to be announced as of this time.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has yet to confirm how many episodes will be running for this Fall, nor has it yet to reveal whether or not the other arcs of the anime will be getting their own remakes in the future. But that’s not all that’s on the docket for the franchise either as Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol is a brand new anime series now in the works for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga. Are you excited for Dragon Ball Super’s return this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!