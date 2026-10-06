The Apothecary Diaries Creator Teases New Story Changes for Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries has returned to action with its third season of episodes now airing this Fall, and the creator behind it all is teasing some new changes to the story for this next season. The Fall 2026 anime schedule has kickstarted a wave of new anime releases through the month, and this includes some of the most highly anticipated franchise returns of the year. One of these returns was for The Apothecary Diaries as it has sparked a whole new mystery for Maomao to get to the bottom of.

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 has started to lay the groundwork for the central mystery that we’ll see play out through the rest of the Fall, but it seems like there are going to be even more surprises in store for the coming season than expected. Taking to social media, series creator Natsu Hyuga explained that this new season allowed them to add additional material to further flesh out some of the events in “greater depths” seen in the light novel and manga releases.

The Apothecary Diaries Creator Teases New Scenes in Season 3

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“There are many parts where Season 3 comes before the manga,” Hyuga stated in a message to fans on social media. “While the original work is a novel, many aspects have been explored in greater depths through the manga. Keeping this in mind, I’ve been allowed to add additional material.” While Hyuga does not go into detail about the kinds of additional material that they have added to the new season’s scenes, it’s definitely good news for fans of the anime as it’s likely going to now be the most complete version of the story.

Thanks to the manga adaptation further enhancing the original novel version of the story, The Apothecary Diaries is now able to take things even further with the anime adaptation for this third season. The story between Jinshi and Maomao seems like it will be reaching a turning point through all of the promotional materials released thus far, so hopefully some of this additional material further extends to those moments. It’s something that fans of the wider franchise would surely appreciate above all else.

How to Watch The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll this Fall in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent (along with being available for Netflix only in select regions of Asia). This new season will be running for 24 episodes in total across two cours. The first half of the episodes will be wrapping up this Fall, but then it will be returning for its second half of episodes next April.

There are all sorts of new projects for The Apothecary Diaries in the works at the moment too. Not only is there a new movie hitting theaters in Japan later this year, but there’s also a new video game release coming next year. There’s also a new live-action series now in development for Prime Video too. We’re going to see much more of the franchise, so how are you feeling about The Apothecary Diaries right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!