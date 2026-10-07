The Apothecary Diaries Is Getting a New Shojo Competitor Soon

The Fall 2026 anime season is the biggest quarter of the year, and most of the credit goes to the return of major shows. This also includes The Apothecary Diaries Season 3, which has been growing in popularity ever since its premiere in 2023. While the light novel written by Natsu Hyuga has always been popular, the franchise became a massive worldwide success after the anime debut. Along with the TV anime series, the franchise also has a feature-length movie and a live-action series in the works. The premise of a young apothecary in the imperial palace isn’t as common as one might hope, which is all the more reason why The Apothecary Diaries stands out from the rest.

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However, the anime industry is expanding every year with dozens of new series, and studio Doga Kobo recently released Though I Am an Inept Villainess, which had a lot of similar vibes. Following the anime’s success, another series with the same premise has been announced recently, which might be the next big thing Shojo fans will see. While The Apothecary Diaries is Seinen at its very core, the upcoming new anime will explore lighter themes due to its demographic. The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom also shared new updates while The Apothecary Diaries stays in the spotlight thanks to its latest season.

What Is The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom About?

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Studio Elle, an underrated studio behind My Awkward Senpai, will be producing this upcoming anime. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the anime dropped its gorgeous first look last week, and it immediately drew attention thanks to the similarities it shared with The Apothecary Diaries. The anime is based on an ongoing manga by Tohru Himoka, who is also known for creating Shinobi Quartet and other underrated works. The story takes place in the Moon Flower Kingdom, where the people have only relied on superstition and dubious healing methods.

However, when Prince Keiun begins to search for more reliable remedies, his group is attacked by mysterious assailants. That was also when he encountered Koyou, an eccentric teenage girl who performed a lifesaving procedure that he had never witnessed in his entire life. His curiosity grows as he gets entangled with the girl while also dealing with the ones targeting him. The story features medical and political intrigue, mystery, romance, and basically everything The Apothecary Diaries fans can hope for.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Is More Exciting Than Ever

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There’s still a while before The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom will be released, but luckily The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is airing its weekly episodes on Crunchyroll. The story continues after the rebellion of the Shi Clan, and just the opening is enough to tell you that the 12 episodes of the first cour will be more exciting than ever. Although Maomao doesn’t work at the Rear Palace anymore, she will continue to help Jinshi in solving mysteries happening all over the kingdom. Not to mention that the new season will also delve deeper into Jinshi’s origins and his role as the Moon Prince. Unlike the first two seasons, which ran for their two cours without breaks, Season 3 will be returning with its second part in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 lineup.