Here's How Bleach Can Avoid Making Its Past Mistakes

Bleach is making a comeback by finally giving fans of the series the long desired conclusion to the franchise with the "Thousand Year Blood War Arc". Pitting Ichigo and his pals at the Soul Society against the revealed clan of the Quincys, it's clear that the series is looking to go out with a bang as it attempts to adapt one of the biggest arcs of the franchise. Keeping this in mind, we've compiled a few different ways that the upcoming anime series, as well as its spin-off series of Bleach: Burn The Witch, can make sure that the story of Ichigo hits the high note it deserves in its final story.

No. Filler. For those of you who might not be familiar with the Bleach anime, it was plagued by the term "filler episodes" which has been a problem for several other series such as Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations specifically! When the anime featuring the Soul Society was originally running, it would sometimes get ahead of its manga or run out of material from which to draw from, instead creating original episodes and storylines. These weren't the best and definitely attributed to fans abandoning the series. With the Thousand Year Blood War arc all laid out for the creators, hopefully we'll see little to no filler when the anime returns!

Jaw Dropping Animation Bleach definitely had its moments when it came to laying out the battles of Ichigo and the rest of the Shinigami, but it will really need to step up its game to compete with the animation seen in the likes of Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly to name a few of its Shonen "competitors". If the series revival really wants to make its mark, it will need to provide some real jaw dropping animation that gets viewers talking and recommending the series to their friends!

A Love Letter To Bleach This is the finale to Bleach that many simply thought would never be made, and with that comes a great responsibility to do the series justice with its final act. Bleach, though its popularity has waned, once stood tall among the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Naruto and making this last arc a love letter to the franchise over all would go a long way to ease fans into any new stories that may take place in the world of the Soul Society!

Give Everyone A Conclusion One of the biggest drawbacks of Bleach's final storyline was that it left a lot of the characters' fate hanging, with many readers not knowing if some of their favorites ended up surviving the battle or not. While we had previously mentioned that Tite Kubo's franchise shouldn't have any filler to its name, allowing the creator to go back and tweak any mistakes that were made in the original story would be an excellent way to cap off the franchise that helped Tite Kubo become a legend in the field.