New Pokemon Episode Titles Confirm a Team Rocket Comeback

This season of Pokemon hasn't just given an upgrade to Ash Ketchum and his stable of pocket monsters, but it's given a serious power up to Jesse and James of Team Rocket, with their return being hinted at in the titles of upcoming episodes! The latest episodes of the popular anime franchise have delivered us a Team Rocket that now has the ability to call out some of the strongest Pokemon in the world via technology given to them by their leader Giovanni, and their come back would certainly spell trouble for Ash and Go as they continue their "world tour".

Jesse and James throughout the majority of their "career" in the anime franchise have been treated as a joke, and rightfully so as they have been mostly blasted away thanks to the energy exerting from Ash's trusty Pikachu! While their demeanors are still as flamboyant and energetic as always, the added fire power from their new technology has added some serious fire power to their attempts at kidnapping as many pocket monsters as humanly possible. While the episode title that hints at their return doesn't give us a lot of clues as to what their come back will entail, it certainly seems as if the trio's arrival to the anime once again is assured!

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared two of the upcoming episode titles for Pokemon: The Series, one of which bares the moniker of "Rest, Team Rocket", which clearly means that Jesse, James, and Meowth will surely have some role to play when it comes to the upcoming adventure:

Team Rocket won't just be making another appearance in the Pokemon television series, but also the next feature length film in the franchise titled "Pokemon: Coco". In the upcoming movie, Ash and Pikachu will be encountering a jungle dweller along with a legendary pocket monster that live deep in their new environment, with Team Rocket also being featured in the trailer to boot. What exactly Jesse and James' roles will be is still up in the air, though we'd be willing to bet that the members of Team Rocket will be attempting to steal the Legendary Pokemon and any other pocket monsters that they come across!

What do you think of Team Rocket's upcoming return? Do you approve of their power up that they have been given this season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

