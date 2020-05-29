My Hero Academia Reveals Which Heroes Escaped Shigaraki's Reckoning

✖

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga has shown us the Paranormal Liberation Front is at their strongest period as their leader, Shigaraki, has awakened with a terrifying new power that has already killed a number of heroes in its wake, but rest assured, there are still plenty of heroes looking to take down the sinister antagonist. With Shigaraki's power of decay at levels never before seen, it's a miracle that any heroes were able to survive but there are still plenty to continue the fight during this latest war arc that is sure to have more casualties before the end!

Warning! If you haven't caught up on My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter, 272, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we'll be diving into heavy spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War arc!

With Shigaraki having been given the Quirk of All For One, the villain is far more powerful than even his predecessor as simply his awakening has unleashed his power of decay and showed that his original Quirk has been amplified to new heights. With his decay no longer requiring him to directly make contact with a target, his power is unleashed for meters around him, eliminating a number of heroes in its wake. Heroes like Crust and X-Less were atomized in the wake of Shigaraki's power, with heroes such as Endeavor and other top crime fighters fleeing to escape with their lives. With professional heroes escaping, let's do a break down of which heroes survived Shigaraki's "reckoning".

Those who were closest to Shigaraki such as Present Mic, Eraserhead, Mirko, Endeavor, and Gran Torino were able to blast out of the situation using their Quirks, or relying on the powers of their fellow heroes, to escape the blast radius. All of the students of UA Academy are fine as well, presumably, with many of these being outside of Shigaraki's wrath as they handle the civilians who might have been caught in the battle.

As the heroes, both professional and aspiring, flee from the release of Shigaraki's power, it will definitely be interesting to see who is able to survive the upcoming battle against the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front and the tens of thousands of villains still making up the villainous collective.

