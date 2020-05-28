Emotional My Hero Academia Art Imagines Hawks and Tokoyami's Reunion

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has been one of the most intense story arcs of My Hero Academia, with casualties running rampant on both sides of the battlefield, and one fan has decided to give us a new look into a potential future series of events that sees Tokoyami and Hawks reuniting during a calmer period of time. Hawks, the current number two hero of the world of My Hero Academia, was a mentor to Tokoyami, who is one of the most powerful of Class 1-A's students thanks in part to his Quirk of Dark Shadow!

Warning! We're going to go into some slight spoilers for the latest arc of My Hero Academia's manga, so if you want to go into this fresh for the anime, you might want to steer clear of this article!

In the recent chapters of the manga, Hawks has found himself in a terrible predicament. Having seemingly murdered Twice in a bid to stop his part in the current war, the number two hero has been pitted against an enemy that has proved to be one of the worst he could face off against in Dabi. With the flame wielding villains managing to burn away the majority of his wings, Tokoyami rode back into battle with Dark Shadow in order to save his mentor and hopefully turn the tides of the battle.

Twitter Artist KadeArt shared this potential moment in the future in which Hawks is laid up in a hospital bed, healing from his wounds that were inflicted upon him by Davi, and re-assuring Tokoyami following the Paranormal Liberation War battle:

The Paranormal Liberation War is far from over, with Shigaraki awakening stronger than ever before thanks to inheriting the power of All For One. This future scene with Tokoyami and Hawks having a quite moment in a hospital is far from becoming a reality, but we're crossing our fingers that the teacher and student will have a brief moment to reunite in an atmosphere that isn't currently being torn apart by war.

