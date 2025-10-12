Hunter X Hunter Creator Shares Promising Update on Upcoming Chapters

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter is one of the most beloved anime and manga series of all time. The manga debuted in 1998 in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and gained massive popularity for its unique power system and incredible worldbuilding. However, due to Togashi’s health, the series has been on an irregular schedule since 2006. HxH often goes on indefinite hiatuses, allowing Togashi to work at his own pace without worrying about tight deadlines at the cost of his health. Thanks to the mangaka’s dedication and the publisher’s understanding, the series has managed to continue to this date, as fans still look forward to new updates regarding the series.

Hunter x Hunter entered its ongoing Succession Contest Arc in Chapter 340, which was released in 2012. Even after more than thirteen years, the arc is far from over. Hunter x Hunter returned with a batch of 10 chapters in October 2024 and released them weekly until December. After Chapter 410 was released, the manga announced another indefinite hiatus, but the creator continued to share updates regarding the progress for a few days. Togashi returned to social media and began sharing posts from August this year, and his new post sparks hope for the manga’s return.

Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals the Status of the Upcoming Chapters

On his official X handle, Togashi shared new illustrations of several characters from the Succession Contest Arc. The latest one features Luzurus Hui Guo Rou, the seventh prince of the Kakin Empire. While the text in the visual is originally in Japanese, @sandman_AP, a famous Japanese translator, replied with the English version under the post. In the visual, Togashi stated, “I’ve finished adding the dialogue for the characters in Chapter 420! That makes ten chapters’ worth of dialogue done. I’ll keep moving forward with the manuscript work.”

In another post shared on October 6th, Togashi confirmed that he completed the background designation. Judging by the author’s posts on X, the next batch of chapters will also have 10 chapters. While most of the work is done, the release date of the manga’s return will be confirmed after the manuscript is finalized. Luckily, the author’s constant posts spark hope that the wait won’t be long. The Succession Contest Arc is in a crucial phase right now, with Chapter 410 ending on a major cliffhanger since 40 minutes have passed since the special martial law was declared, which grants Benjamin, the first prince, a clear advantage in the Succession War.

While the updates so far have only been about the next ten chapters, in December last year, Togashi confirmed he was planning the dialogues and timeline for the next 50 chapters. The Japanese version of the latest Hunter x Hunter Volume 38, which includes Chapters 391 to 400, was released on September 4th, 2024, about two years after Volume 37. The English version will begin circulating on January 6th, 2026, but the chapters are digitally available on the official app of Manga Plus.

