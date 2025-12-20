16 Years Later, Yona of the Dawn Reaches Its Bittersweet Ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Yona of the Dawn manga! Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved historical fantasy series, Yona of the Dawn, made its debut in 2009 in the Hana to Yume magazine and eventually got an anime adaptation in 2014. Even though the anime took over a decade to confirm a sequel, the series accumulated a massive fan following over the years, who have been keeping up with the manga’s story ever since. The series entered its final arc last year as Yona and her group returned to Hiryuu Castle after traveling all across the Kouka Kingdom and even the neighboring kingdoms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series officially reached its conclusion in the latest Hana to Yume magazine, which was released on December 19th, 2025. The final arc was the most heartbreaking in the entire series as Zeno takes a drastic step to break the cycle of suffering experienced by the Dragon Warriors for centuries. Realizing that her friends’ lives are in danger, Yona risks her life to save them while Hak and Soo-won support her from behind. The long journey ends on a bittersweet note with the characters separating after the Dragon Gods disappeared for good.

What Happens in Yona of the Dawn’s Finale?

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

After the Dragon Gods disappear, their blessings and the powers granted by them to the Dragon Warriors also vanish from existence. Jee-Ha, Kija, Zeno, and Shin-Ah are now ordinary people, seeing and experiencing the same world as everyone else. All of them suffered terribly due to the powers bestowed on them, but now that it no longer exists, they all choose their own paths in life, separating from the group. They bid farewell to Yona and the others while promising to meet again. On the other hand, Yoon decides to stay with her at Hiryuu Castle.

Additionally, Soo-Won, who risked his life to save Yona and Hak, decided to abdicate the throne, admitting to himself that he is a usurper and that killing King Il was out of his personal resentment. He wants Yona, the rightful heir to the throne, to rule over the kingdom, trusting that she has everything she needs to be a great ruler. While the finale didn’t show the wedding between Hak and Yona, they promised to marry each other in the future. The manga will feature a side story in the final Volume 48, likely following the characters after the conclusion.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!