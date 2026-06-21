MAPPA’s 3 Newly Revealed Anime, Ranked

MAPPA held its fifteenth anniversary event on June 19, 2026, using the occasion to celebrate with the exciting announcement of new seasons and fresh reveals. Fans were naturally curious about major titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, and while they got what they wanted, the studio also unveiled several new projects, making the event even more exciting.

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The fresh anime announcements included a variety of titles that many wouldn’t expect from the studio, which is best known for adapting popular battle focused manga series. These projects highlight how MAPPA is diversifying its lineup. Of the seven anime announcements, four were returning series with new seasons, while three introduced entirely new stories. While each of these new narratives has its own charm, here they are ranked based on their first impressions and premises.

3) Fall in Love, You False Angels

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

MAPPA doesn’t have a reputation for adapting many romance series, and Fall in Love, You False Angels is helping the studio broaden its range. The teaser revealed for the anime showcases the high-quality, crisp animation expected from the studio, but its premise suggests that it will be more than a typical romance series. While the familiar high school setting is present, it is the main characters who stand out and make the series more intriguing.

Its female lead, Otogi Katsura, maintains the persona of a charming individual, giving her an angelic image in front of others, but in reality, she is a callous person. Her secret is discovered by fellow classmate Toki Ninomae, who happens to share the same hidden personality. Thus begins the romantic comedy of two seemingly cold individuals gradually coming to understand the feeling of love. While it is an exciting reveal, and despite the abundance of romance anime, it is still great to see the studio take on something more grounded.

2) Beat & Motion

Courtesy of Netflix

The other newly revealed anime by Studio MAPPA is Beat & Motion, a series that will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Like the previous entry, it is a grounded slice-of-life story, but instead of focusing on romance, Beat & Motion is about chasing dreams and living life in pursuit of them. It follows a boy named Tatsuhiko, who has given up on his dream of becoming an animator and has since abandoned his aspirations.

However, an encounter with a drunk woman named Nico, who is also a music artist, encourages Tatsuhiko to once again pursue his dream with passion. Coincidentally, the two also get the opportunity to work together as they do their best to achieve their goals while discovering new hurdles along the way. At its core, it is a coming-of-age series, and its first look makes it especially appealing thanks to its crisp animation. It will surely be an exciting anime to watch when it arrives on Netflix in 2027.

1) Jimoto Saiko!

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Jimoto Saiko! is the type of adaptation that perfectly fits MAPPA’s push toward more distinct narratives. The upcoming anime, based on the manga of the same name, is a dark comedy that follows a delinquent girl whose bright pink attire sharply contrasts with her personality in a town that is no good. It is a story about various individuals with their own problems in this troubled town, where drug and substance abuse and violence are commonplace.

What makes the anime even more appealing is its charming animation style, which contrasts with the darker elements to present them as dark comedy. This new series was by far the biggest reveal at MAPPA’s event, and it will also arrive exclusively on Netflix in 2027.

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