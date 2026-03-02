5 Years Later, One Piece Finally Reveals Nika’s Connection to Elbaph

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece is rushing full speed at its final war as the sparks have already been ignited in Elbaph after the Holy Knights attacked the Giants. For several years, it was a well-established fact that Elbaph would turn out to be one of the most crucial arcs in the series, and the manga didn’t disappoint at all. The main fight has barely even begun yet, and the arc has already dropped plenty of crucial information, including the introduction of the Holy Knights, the truth about Rocks D. Xebec, Blackbeard’s Clan, and many more. Now that the flashback centered around King Harald has already ended, the series resumes its fight against the villains as Luffy and Loki team up to save the island.

They are easily the most powerful characters on the island right now, and together they appear unstoppable. Gear 5 is technically a transformation that allows Luffy to take on the form of the Sun God Nika, a mythical warrior tied to the fabled land of the Giants. Nika existed long before the Void Century, and his legend has been forgotten over time. Those who did revere the Warrior of Liberation were annihilated by the World Government, just like the Buccaneer Clan. The Giants are the only race that has kept Nika’s legend alive, and the Sun God had a crucial connection with them a long time ago.

One Piece Chapter 1175 Sheds More Light on Nika’s Origins

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Giants noticed that Luffy’s form looks exactly like Nika and believed that he’s indeed the Warrior of Liberation. On the other hand, Loki’s Devil Fruit, which allows him to take on the form of the world’s biggest dragon, is somehow connected to Nika. The Devil Fruit has been Elbaph’s treasure for centuries, but no one has been allowed to eat it by Ragnir, the legendary warhammer that protects the Fruit. Loki was the only one in several centuries to be chosen by Ragnir, and the powers he gained are unfathomable.

According to Jarul, the legend says that a Warrior God who possessed the powers of the Devil Fruit wielded Ragnir and took on his dragon form to fight against Nika. While the details of the fight haven’t been revealed yet, the story confirms that Nika’s connection to Elbaph is more complex than it appears on the surface. Nika was first introduced in Chapter 1018, which was released five years ago, and unveiled his silhouette. Even after so long, the character is still shrouded in mystery but the latest chapter brings fans one step closer to learning the truth about him. Chapter 1175 ends with Imu sensing Loki’s dragon form, which is known as Nidhoggr, and showing intrigue over its return.

