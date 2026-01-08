After Major Character’s Death, Black Clover Might Take a Page From Naruto’s Ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After more than ten years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s beloved Black Clover manga will finally wrap up the story in the upcoming Spring 2026 issue of the Jump GIGA magazine. The final battle against Lucius Zogratis ends with the victory of the Magic Knights, bringing peace to the Clover Kingdom once again. Asta and Yuno play the central role in the villain’s defeat, but it wouldn’t have been possible if not for Julius Novachrono taking control over his own body. Knowing his end is near, the Clover Kingdom’s beloved Wizard King performed his final heroic act and saved the kingdom by rewinding everything using his Time Magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before taking his final breath, he entrusts the future of the Clover Kingdom to his most trusted knights, Yami Sukehiro, William Vangeance, Asta, and Yuno, who were all there to witness his sacrifice. Now that the Clover Kingdom is officially without a Wizard King and the battle is also over, it’s time for the kingdom to choose a new and capable knight to lead them. However, the next Wizard King might not even be Asta or Yuno, but someone else entirely.

Black Clover Might Find a Stand-in Wizard King, Like in Naruto

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In Naruto, after the Fourth Great Shinobi War, Kakashi Hatake filled the spot as Hokage until the protagonist was ready to take on his duties. It took over a decade for Naruto to be deemed capable enough to lead the village as he finally accomplished his goal. Asta and Yuno are barely 18, and despite their impressive achievements, they might be considered too young to lead the kingdom like Julius did.

Furthermore, Julius’ final words were also meant for Yami and William, who also happen to be ideal candidates for the role. The foundation of the story has always been about two rivals competing to see who among them will rise to the ranks of the Wizard King. The final victory against Lucius was only possible because Asta and Yuno worked together to take down their enemy.

At this point, their powers far surpass those of others, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say the two of them are evenly matched. However, unless the rules are changed, there can only be one Wizard King, and the scales tip in Asta’s favor since he’s the protagonist. This is all the more reason to believe that the series might end with a stand-in Wizard King while the young and capable knights learn everything there is to know about becoming a great leader.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



