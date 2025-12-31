All Hokage in Naruto Ranked From Weakest to Strongest

Being a Hokage has always been Naruto’s dream in the story, but it was a lot more difficult to achieve than he realized. The title is given to the strongest ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village, who serves as its leader. However, it takes a lot more than just strength to lead the village. A Hokage shouldn’t only have the trust of the entire village but also possess excellent leadership qualities to make rational decisions even in times of crisis. They are chosen by a council if they fulfill all the requirements that go beyond their physical strength. Since its establishment, the Hidden Leaf Village has seen seven Hokage, all of whom have been loved and respected by the people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although all of them possess exceptional abilities, their strength varies by a huge margin. While not all Hokage etched their names in history with unparalleled strength, they were all remembered for their great leadership. Here’s a ranking of all seven Hokage in Naruto based on their strength.

7) Kakashi Hatake

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Kakashi served as a Hokage for more than a decade after the Fourth Great Ninja War. The entire village was in chaos, and due to Tsunade’s retirement, they needed another leader as soon as possible. Although Naruto was the perfect candidate to replace Tsunade, he was far too young to take on such responsibilities. As such, Kakashi, a former member of the Anbu Black Ops and a Jonin, stepped in to fill the spot until Naruto was ready.

6) Tsunade

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

As the granddaughter of the first Hokage, Tsunade inherited his exceptional talent at medical Jutsu. She became the fifth Hokage after Hiruzen’s death and led the village for only a short period of time. Even so, her skills were exceptional, and she was determined to stand against the conservative leaders and their inflexible ways in how the village operates. Apart from her medical knowledge, Tsunade possesses unimaginable physical strength thanks to her delicate chakra control. While Kakashi may have the advantage in speed and versatility, she is overwhelmingly more powerful in brute strength.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Hiruzen was the longest-serving Hokage in the series, after having to step into the role once again after Minato’s death. He was known far and wide for his vast knowledge in nearly every jutsu in Konoha, including all five elemental types. Not only did he teach the three legendary Sanin, but Hiruzen himself was a student of the two previous Hokage, and his years of experience were reflected in his unimaginable powers.

4) Minato Namikaze

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto’s father, Minato, played a pivotal role in helping the Hidden Leaf Village emerge victorious in the Third Great Ninja War, especially against the Hidden Stone Village. As word of his feats spread far and wide, Minato became a living legend known as the Yellow Flash. He was ultimately chosen as the Fourth Hokage thanks to his efforts during the war, but unfortunately, he only served as the leader for a little more than a year. Along with his wife, Kushina, he died on the day Naruto was born when Obito orchestrated an attack by the Nine-Tailed Fox in the village.

3) Tobirama Senju

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

As the first Hokage’s younger brother, Tobirama stepped into the role of a Hokage soon after Hashirama’s death. He served as the leader of the village during a war, leading his team to many victories. Thanks to his immense chakra reserves and his unparalleled knowledge of foundational jutsu, he is considered one of the strongest ninjas in history. He eventually met his demise when he used himself as bait to help his team escape from a trap set by the enemies. Tobirama created several powerful and even forbidden jutsu, including the Reanimation Jutsu, Flying Raijin, and many more.

2) Hashirama Senju

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Hashirama co-founded the village along with Madara Uchiha and was chosen as the leader thanks to the trust he built with the people. He was a charismatic figure, someone who won the hearts of everyone around him, a crucial ability that Madara lacked. Beneath his cheerful nature, Hashirama possessed the level of strength no human had seen in decades or even centuries. He was the strongest Hokage in the series until Naruto surpassed him at the end of the main story.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto achieved his lifelong dream in the Boruto series and became a Hokage loved and admired by the entire village. The only one who can even compare to his powers is Sasuke Uchiha, as the duo protects the village together in their own ways. Even after losing Kurama, it’s debated that Naruto still surpasses Hashirama, although the difference in their strength was never much.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!