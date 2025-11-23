16 Years Later, Boruto Might Be About To Recreate Naruto’s Most Heroic Moment

Starting with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 28, the series has entered its new battle arc, and its setup is reminiscent of Naruto’s most famous battle, which was released in manga in 2009, the one that finally earned Naruto the heroic respect he deserved. Boruto’s situation in this battle is very similar, and the protagonist, who has been treated as a villain, could finally be respected as much as his father once was. Naruto’s most heroic moment comes when he protects the Hidden Leaf Village from Pain’s assault, even after the village is completely destroyed. By not only stopping the villain but also helping bring back those who died, Naruto earned the admiration of his hometown.

This is a profound moment, as Naruto had long been treated as a child with a monster inside him who could destroy the village at any time. His actions against Pain and the Six Paths helped the villagers understand that Naruto was not a monster but a hero. Similarly, while Naruto was feared, Boruto is outright branded a villain and an outlaw due to the misunderstanding that he committed murder. This battle gives Boruto the chance to redeem his image and finally emerge as a hero.

Boruto Might Be Celebrated as a Hero Just as Naruto Was After the Latest Battle

Courtesy of Shueisha

The latest battle in Boruto against Mamushi has begun, with Boruto taking charge against his clones, and he is already proving to be a valuable asset. His character arc has been building steadily, with many characters finally beginning to see Boruto for who he truly is, resisting Eida’s omnipotence to some extent. While key characters have started to shift their perspective, it is largely because they have seen Boruto in action and understood what his efforts represent. With Boruto doing everything he can to stop Mamushi in the Hidden Leaf Village, this may help the villagers realize that he isn’t as bad as they believe.

However, Naruto’s situation wasn’t as dire as Boruto’s, as Boruto is directly accused of being an outlaw who murdered Naruto, the Hokage of the village. This means that even if Boruto becomes the key figure in defeating Mamushi while the entire village witnesses it, the crime he is accused of isn’t something they will easily forgive or celebrate, unlike how Naruto was praised after defeating Pain. Still, it may at least prompt them to question their perception of Boruto.

There is also the possibility that this battle could result in Eida, Mamushi’s target, being killed, undoing her omnipotence that swapped Boruto and Kawaki’s lives. Considering how Boruto has been treated as a villain throughout the series and how the narrative has increasingly shifted to portray him more heroically, changing people’s minds, it seems likely that Boruto will finally be celebrated as a hero by the village after this battle. But Eida’s death may become the cost, something the story is increasingly hinting at. It seems fitting for the Boruto series to incorporate this outcome, especially because Boruto has long lacked the spotlight as the hero of his own story, and it may finally be time for the series to present him in the correct light, just as Naruto once was after defeating Pain.

