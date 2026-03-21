Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Villain Has a Twisted Take on a Naruto Jutsu (And It’s Much Stronger)

As anime fans wait to see when Konoha will return to the small screen, with the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released in 2023, the manga marches on. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has focused on the son of Naruto years after the preceding series, finding himself in quite a predicament. With allies and enemies alike searching for the son of the Seventh, the Hidden Leaf has many problems to deal with at the moment. One of the biggest just so happens to be the smallest member of the Divine Trees, Bug, aka Mamushi, whose power is threatening to tear apart the ninja world.

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Warning. If you have yet to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s latest chapter, Chapter 32, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. The Divine Trees have been a unique collection of villains for the shonen franchise so far, taking over the bodies of heroes and villains alike to help push the goals of the Otsusuki. In Mamushi’s case, the Tree overtook the body of Bug, giving the elderly character far more power than he previously had. Now that Mamushi is face-to-face with Konoha and Boruto alike, the antagonist is unleashing an endless amount of clones that puts Naruto’s Shadow Clone jutsu to shame.

Bug’s Duplication Ability

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Like many other members of the Divine Trees, Mamushi can change his form similarly to how Kawaki can do so using the power of the Otsusuki at his disposal. What Bug can do that his comrades cannot is create an endless set of clones to fight his opponents and present a problem to an entire village. During the events of the latest manga chapter, Mamushi creates over one thousand clones, with the number rising by the chapter’s end. While the current Hokage, Shikimaru, came up with a plan to defeat the Divine Tree, things have not gone as planned.

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As explained by the current Hokage, Konoha’s plan was to put their faith in Sarada Uchiha to help eliminate the clones as Shikimaru describes, “Listen up everyone. First, go all out to shave their numbers. Once there are fewer than 50, I’ll give the signal to wipe out the rest in one fell swoop with Ohirume. Sarada, you preserve your chakra until then.” As a refresher, “Ohirume” is one of the advanced techniques that the Uchiha Clan can access once they have attained the Mangekyo Sharingan. Unfortunately for the Hidden Leaf, a monkey wrench is thrown into the plan for reasons that remain a mystery.

The plan goes off swimmingly to start, but when Sarada attempts to use this technique to defeat the remaining Bugs, she passes out. Taking this as his chance, Mamushi continues to duplicate his doppelgangers and becomes far more dangerous in the process. Now that Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter is no longer conscious, Konoha is going to think of a new plan to take down the duplicating villain.

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