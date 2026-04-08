Crunchyroll’s Fullmetal Alchemist Successor Is Already the Best Thanks to Premiere Twist

Fullmetal Alchemist‘s creator is back in action with a brand new anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, and it’s already the best anime of the Spring thanks to a surprise twist in its premiere episode. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full effect as fans have been treated to the debuts of some highly anticipated adaptations and franchise returns. While the month has only gotten started and there are still plenty more shows to look out for, they are going to have to top the great first impression from this one.

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a new adaptation taking on a manga from Hiromu Arakawa, the same legendary creator behind Fullmetal Alchemist, as one of the new releases for the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Thanks to a very strong premiere episode, Daemons of the Shadow Realm was able to make a huge impact with a surprising twist that helped kicked off the story. Read on for a full spoiler breakdown, but beware of spoilers if you still want to jump in blind.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Premieres With Surprise Twist

Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm introduces fans to . But there are immediately interesting circumstances to their livelihood. Not only is it revealed that those who leave the mountain village (either for work or other reasons) never really come back, but his sister is constantly being kept behind a gate and hidden away within the village. It’s teased that she’s in this situation for an important reason, but it’s not quite clear as to what this purpose could be.

But it’s everyday life for Yuru and the rest of his village. That is until the village is suddenly attacked by what they initially refer to as “dragons.” It’s then confirmed that this remote village seems to be operating in a different kind of time than the rest of the outside world as a military force arrives to wipe out everyone there. This includes Yuru’s own sister, and he’s left with a ton of questions as a strange new person arrives claiming to be Yuru’s actual sister. That’s not the central hook for the premiere either as Daemons of the Shadow Realm soon introduces its main power system.

What’s Going on With Daemons of the Shadow Realm?

Courtesy of Square Enix

Though the people in the village are wiped out by this military force, there is also someone wielding invisible powers that soon are revealed to be monsters they can summon. When Yuru is saved towards the end of the episode, it’s also revealed that his village actually had two of these beings locked away and ready to work for him. As the premiere episode ends, Yuru gets two of these beings (known as Daemons) at his disposal. What makes it all work is the unexpected juxtaposition between the tones.

This surprise twist revealing that Yuru is actually living in the modern day, and his entire village being wiped out in such a bloody and brutal matter that it’s hard not to get hooked for the rest of the journey to come. With two cours of episodes planned for the future of the series, fans are going to be treated to much more from this one. And with Fullmetal Alchemist being as good as it is, hopefully Daemons of the Shadow Realm can follow in that success.

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