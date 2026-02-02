Fullmetal Alchemist’s Spiritual Successor Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Daemons of the Shadow Realm, from the same creator behind Fullmetal Alchemist, has finally confirmed its Spring 2026 release date with a new trailer and poster showing off more of the anime than ever. Hiromu Arakawa has been attached to some of the biggest anime and manga franchises throughout their storied career thus far, so fans are always curious to see what’s coming from the creator next. This includes the highly anticipated anime adaptation of their major fantasy series that features twins using monsters to fight against much bigger threats to their world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been one of the most anticipated new anime debuts of the year overall, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its Spring 2026 debut. After previously revealing it was going to premiere some time in April, a new update for the anime now confirms an April 4th premiere in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of the release date along with plenty of more information about the anime, Daemons of the Shadow Realm has dropped a new trailer and poster you can check out below.

Play video

Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be making its debut on April 4th as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming the new anime for fans in the United States and other territories outside of Japan. This new trailer for the anime also gives fans the first taste of its official opening theme “Tobu Toki,” as performed by Vaundy, and new ending theme titled “Tobo yo” as performed by yama. The series has confirmed that its debut season will be running for two consecutive cours (airing through the Spring and Summer seasons) of episodes too.

First making its manga debut with Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001, Hiromu Arakawa’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm will be directed by Masahiro Ando for Bones Film. Noburu Takagi will be providing the scripts for the anime with Nobuhiro Arai handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. Following a tease earlier in the year about a potential update coming our way, this is certainly a significant look at the anime.

What to Know for Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime

Courtesy of Bones Film

Headlining the voice cast of Daemons of the Shadow Realm are the likes of Kensho Ono as Yuru, Yume Miyamoto as Asa, Yuichi Nakamura as Dera, and Misaki Kuno as Gabu-chan. This new trailer also revealed new additions to the voice cast as well with Takako Honda as Left, Rikiya Koyama as Right, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Hana, and Junichi Suwabe as Jin joining the fray. Much like Arakawa’s other franchises, this fantasy series has been a huge hit with manga fans so far.

There’s a chance that Daemons of the Shadow Realm will reach a whole new realm of popularity following its anime premiere later this Spring, and that’s even truer if it manages to keep up the quality of what is seen in this new trailer. There’s no doubt that the story is going to be there if Arakawa’s notable past is anything to go by so far, but a successful anime can take the franchise to an entirely new level.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!