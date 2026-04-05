Fullmetal Alchemist Replacement Confirms Episode Count After April Debut

The mind behind one of the greatest anime and manga stories of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist, has returned with a new anime airing this April, and has confirmed how long it’s going to be sticking around for. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is already off to a hot start as the first few days of April have already shared a few major new anime releases that fans have been flocking too. But there’s one new anime adaptation in particular that fans have been excited to see this month because it’s from a very notable creator.

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Hiromu Arakawa has made a major name for themselves with fans thanks to legendary works like Fullmetal Alchemist, and their latest series Daemons of the Shadow Realm has made its debut this April with the first of its debut season. Now that the anime has kicked off in full, the official website for the series has also confirmed that it’s going to be running for two cours with 24 episodes in total across eight different Blu-ray releases in Japan. So fans are going to have quite a lot to look forward from this new anime.

How to Watch Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Square Enix

If you wanted to check out Daemons of the Shadow Realm now that it has kicked off its debut season, you can find the new episodes streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. As part of the major debut for the anime, you can also check out its official English dub release (along with multiple other language dubs) on the same day as the Japanese audio release as previously confirmed by Crunchyroll too.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has a major production staff and studio behind it all as well. The series is directed by Masahiro Ando for Bones Film with Noburu Takagi providing the scripts for the anime, Nobuhiro Arai handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. This is only one of the major new anime releases that fans will want to check out this April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but it’s certainly already standing out thanks to a very strong premiere introducing fans to a wild world.

Why You Should Watch Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a much different kind of series than fans saw with Fullmetal Alchemist, and the premiere makes that very clear. The series introduces fans to a brother and sister duo named Yuru and Asa, and their remote mountain village surprisingly finds itself under attack. With mysterious monsters known as Daemons also granting special abilities, it’s clear there’s something much bigger at hand. Thanks to Arakawa’s previous work, it’s not hard to have complete faith that it’s all going to unfold well either.

This is one of the most competitive Spring anime schedules that we’ve gotten in recent memory with not only a lot of new anime adaptations, but also a lot of franchises returning for new episodes. Make sure this doesn’t fall through the cracks of everything else you’re watching. If you wanted to check out Arakawa’s original manga release instead, you can actually find Daemons of the Shadow Realm with Crunchyroll Manga.

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