After 5 Years, A Controversial Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 3 Return

Five years after the release of its second season, a highly controversial (and censored) Isekai anime you can watch on Crunchyroll has confirmed that a third season is now in the works. The anime world is no stranger to controversies as many different anime releases often push the envelope in terms of what they can get away with on television. But while some shows have pushed things far beyond those limits in terms of wild content, there’s one series that might be more unfairly mired when you compare it to other more blatant releases around it.

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How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is one such anime as the after it saw much more censorship than the first. While this might have taken out any other franchise, this anime is still going strong as it has announced that a Season 3 is now officially in the works. To help celebrate the announcement of this new season, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 has dropped a special illustration for the occasion. You can check it out below.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 3 Announced After 5 Years

Courtesy of Kadokawa

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord ULT is the official name of the third season now in the works, but not much else has been revealed about its future episodes as of this time. Outside of this new illustration provided by the original light novel series’ illustrator Takahiro Tsurusaki, Kadokawa has not confirmed any details about its potential release window, production staff, voice cast, or international release plans. But this confirmation that a new season is in the works is still a big deal either way given its controversial past.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has had a rough go at it as not only were its promotional materials for the second season removed from YouTube due to content (something that was quickly fixed later), the series had to release a second “less censored” version of the second season after its original TV broadcast. But for international fans, you can actually find this less censored version streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime if you wanted to see what the fuss is all about.

What’s The Deal With How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Anyway?

Courtesy of Kodansha

Reading about all of this heading into the third season, you might think that How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is much wilder than it actually is. What’s truly funny is that in the years since the anime made its initial debut back in 2018, fans have gotten much more explicit anime releases that have bordered on full on adult territory (with some shows leaning into that for maximum shock and awe factor). This show isn’t really like that, but it has some unfortunate core elements that put it in this category in the first place.

This Isekai series sees a gamer summoned to a new world in the body of his character, the demon lord Diablo. The two girls who had done so planned to make him their servant, but his powerful abilities and equipment made the two of them his slave instead. Thus this awkward gamer now needs to use his power to help them in their time of need, and the adventure sparks from there. It’s by far the wildest Isekai you’ll ever see, but that could change with Season 3.

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