Fullmetal Alchemist’s Spiritual Successor Shares New Trailer

Manga artist Hiromu Arakawa might be best known for Fullmetal Alchemist, but the mangaka never had plans of continuing the story of the Elrics with a sequel and/or spin-off. Daemons of the Shadow Realm first arrived as a manga in 2021, introducing a story that is vastly different from the alchemic adventures of Edward and Alphonse. Next year, the series will be receiving its own anime adaptation and has a new trailer to give anime enthusiasts a better look at Yuru’s world. While not a part of the Fullmetal Alchemist universe, there are more than a few reasons why alchemy fans should check out this new production in 2026.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is set to arrive on the small screen next April, with Studio BONES of My Hero Academia fame set to tackle the project. BONES might have recently ended its foray into the world of superheroes, but it has a major background with the works of Hiromu Arakawa. The production house was responsible for animating both Fullmetal Alchemist and its reboot, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, making it the perfect choice to tackle the next chapter of Arakawa’s career. While Yomi no Tsuga still has plenty of questions surrounding it for its upcoming anime arrival, the latest trailer gives us a closer look at the series’ heroes and villains. You can check out the new trailer above.

The Daemons Are Coming

If you haven’t checked out Shadows of the Daemon Realm, here’s how Square Enix describes the series that they helped produce: “In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, it is the birthright of “the children who sunder day and night”—twins Yuru and Asa—to rule over these powerful entities. Separated from a young age and unaware of the truth of their birth, brother and sister must fight to make their way back to each other, claim their birthright, and save the world…” With many manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia recently releasing their final chapters, Shadows is in a prime spot to capitalize on the anime world.

Earlier this year, Shadows of the Daemon Realm announced a major milestone for its manga, long before the anime will arrive on the small screen. The Hiromu Arakawa series currently has over 4.5 million copies of its manga in circulation, which is quite the feat considering there isn’t a television series accompanying it yet. While the first season kicks off next spring, there is the possibility that Shadows will receive future seasons. Since it first arrived in 2021, the manga has created enough stories to warrant tales beyond the anime’s preliminary season. Now that Studio BONES has time on its hands following Deku’s final battle, the production house can easily transition to Yuru’s story, forging a new anime universe in the process.

