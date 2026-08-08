Black Clover Ends With Major Black Bulls Promotion

Black Clover has officially come to an end with its final manga release after 11 long years, and it has revealed a surprising Black Bulls member has gotten a major promotion after the grand finale. Black Clover ended Yuki Tabata’s original manga story earlier this Spring, but made its return to shelves across Japan with two final manga releases. This helped to put a final bow on Asta’s story after all this time, and helped to answer some of the lingering questions that fans had about all of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Together with the release of Black Clover’s final manga volume in Japan, the series released an official guide book that revealed more information about the series’ many characters that Tabata was not able to fit into the main series’ run. This includes finer details about the Black Bulls following the end of the series, and with it confirmed that Vanessa Enoteca has been promoted to the Vice-Captain role after Nacht took over as Captain in the years after the war.

Black Clover Finale Gives Vanessa Big Black Bulls Promotion

Courtesy of Pierrot

The official Black Clover guidebook reveals that following the end of the war, Vanessa was given the role of Vice-Captain. It’s due to all of the shake ups following everything too as Asta was officially crowned as the next Wizard King after the defeat of Lucius Zogratis. This led to Yami leaving the Black Bulls himself in order to start another group of Magic Knights on the side, and Nacht took over as the Captain of the group instead. All of this shifting around then seemingly passed on the Vice-Captain position to the next senior member of the group, Vanessa, which ultimately does make a lot of sense.

Although Vanessa was revealed to have ties to the Witch’s Forest during the series, the final arc saw Coral Peacocks Captain Dorothy taking her place as the next Witch Queen. Vanessa was always poised for something much bigger given her key role in many arcs of the series, and thus it seems like all of that was ultimately rewarded with a key promotion at the end of it all. She might not be the outright strongest of the group, but she’s certainly the one that the rest of the Black Bulls trust the most when push comes to shove.

What Does This Mean for Noelle?

Courtesy of Shueisha

This did spark a bit of a debate among Black Clover fans, however, as Noelle is the next strongest member of the Black Bulls after everything that happened in the series. But unfortunately for Noelle fans, her ending isn’t really as complete as everyone else’s. Much of her potential finale was wrapped in whether or not she would ultimately cement her romance with Asta, but that is left as one of the series’ unanswered questions as the story came to an end. Noelle’s no closer to confessing her feelings than she was before.

Noelle did get some key moments in the final arc as she was able to reconcile with the other members of the Silva Family in the fight against their resurrected mother, but she doesn’t really get a final update like many of the other characters do. Both she and Mimosa are left with this non-development hanging over both of their hands, but at least Vanessa is able to move forward with this final promotion.