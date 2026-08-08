Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Replacement Commences New Arc With Gorgeous First Look

Crunchyroll is currently streaming the perfect Solo Leveling replacement for fans awaiting the anime’s return. Solo Leveling has been one of the most successful manhwa and light novel series across the globe, long before the anime was ever confirmed. It’s no surprise that the anime adaptation became one of the biggest series of all time, breaking all streaming records on Crunchyroll. It’s been more than a year since the second season ended, and fans await more updates on the upcoming film. However, the Summer 2026 lineup introduced anime fans to Tomb Raider King, another action anime based on a webtoon written by Jiksong Sanji and illustrated by 3B2S.

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Just like Solo Leveling, the new series is also streaming exclusively on the platform, releasing new episodes every Wednesday at 10:20 A.M. PT. While the anime premiered on July 9th, the English dub only started streaming on July 23rd. As the series continues the protagonist’s exciting journey, the official X handle of the anime shares a new visual to hype up the upcoming Episode 6.

What to Expect From Tomb Raider King‘s Anime

Image Courtesy of Fuji TV

The new relic visual was released on August 5th, 2026, after the broadcast of Episode 5. It hypes up the upcoming Episode 6, which will be released on August 12th. The visual features Jooheon facing off against several Egyptian gods and mummies in his latest adventure. The upcoming episode will feature the most intense battle in the anime so far as the talented tomb raider will push through the challenge to meet his goal.

The first season will officially be halfway over with the release of Episode 6. Since the first season is scheduled for only 12 episodes, we can expect the anime to continue in the future depending on if the animation studio decides to release a sequel.

How Similar Is Tomb Raider King to Solo Leveling?

Image Courtesy of Fuji TV

The biggest reason why this latest action anime even grabbed fans’ attention was thanks to its similarities with Solo Leveling. The trailer caused quite a lot of buzz since it heavily reminded fans of their beloved manhwa adaptation, especially the protagonist’s character design and how he fights alone in a setting similar to a dungeon. While both series are different at their cores, it’s impossible to miss the similarities in the narrative structure. Both anime are heavily action-driven, focusing primarily on the overpowered main character as they fight intense battles throughout their journeys.

Furthermore, the world-building is shrouded in mystery since tombs and dungeons in both series begin appearing in the world, posing a challenge for people living in that world. Not only that, Jooheon got a second chance in life thanks to reincarnation while Jinwoo escaped the jaws of death due to the mysterious System. However, both anime also have quite a few obvious differences as well.

Unlike Solo Leveling, Tomb Raider King leans into a corporate treasure war, comedy, and stealing powerful artifacts from rivals using prior knowledge of the future. Additionally, Tomb Raider King focuses on time travel as Jooheon embarks on a journey for personal motivation so he can take revenge on those who betrayed him. This is why he appears far more ruthless than Jinwoo, who only wanted to become more powerful for the sake of his family.