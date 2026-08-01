3 Action-Packed 2026 Anime Every Solo Leveling Fan Should Watch

It has been over a year since the action-packed second season of Solo Leveling came to an end. The anime’s action was executed perfectly in the final moments of the season, delivering a level of animation and spectacle rarely seen in other series. As a result, its conclusion last year left a void that has been difficult to replace.

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However, while Solo Leveling is absent this year as it prepares for a new release likely arriving next year, 2026 has already delivered plenty of action series capable of matching its scale. In particular, three anime this year stand out for their high-caliber action in many ways that Solo Leveling fans will undoubtedly enjoy.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

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Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the defining modern shonen series, filled with action that few others can match. Season 3, which released earlier this year, might be the greatest action shonen anime season of all time, even surpassing Solo Leveling. Across its 12 episodes, nearly 10 are centered around action, while some episodes even feature extended runtimes to further showcase the series’ spectacular fight sequences.

This season of Jujutsu Kaisen also produced one of the most badass female characters of all time, with Maki delivering unparalleled action throughout the season, while its final episode emerged as one of the greatest action episodes ever. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was truly a generational masterpiece that Solo Leveling fans will not only love but may even find to be better in every aspect

2) Sentenced to Be a Hero

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Sentenced to Be a Hero was one of the first anime to arrive this year, and with its debut, it was already being praised as the best new anime series of 2026. The series achieved this thanks to its nearly 50-minute premiere, which delivered non-stop action while unveiling the premise and world of Sentenced to Be a Hero. Xylo’s journey for revenge also makes the anime somewhat similar to Solo Leveling.

Both protagonists have been wronged and are now seeking success and revenge in their own way. However, what will make fans love Sentenced to Be a Hero even more is how its narrative, centered around multiple characters, is more compelling than Jinwoo constantly stealing the spotlight from everyone else. The series’ action is truly unparalleled among the 2026 anime lineup, and it is unlikely that any other anime could challenge it.

1) Tomb Raider King

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If any anime comes close to Solo Leveling‘s premise and action, then Tomb Raider King is undoubtedly the most similar. Its protagonist shares a similar foundation, with Seo Jooheon gaining the mysterious power of a system that constantly grants him new abilities and achievements, much like Jinwoo. Jooheon is also portrayed as just as merciless, if not more so, as he ventures into tombs and defeats powerful bosses.

What makes this anime truly stand out is that it embraces the same aura-farming appeal that made Jinwoo so popular. However, it also has elements that set it apart, particularly how Jooheon’s journey of revenge feels more personal because he regresses through time. As a result, the action feels more personal and ruthless as well, making it feel even more like Solo Leveling than the latter did in its later episodes. This anime is truly a perfect Solo Leveling replacement that fans will undoubtedly love in 2026.