Dandadan Anime Brings Fans the First Look at Its Best New Character

Yukinobu Tatsu’s beloved Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan, made its anime debut in Fall 2024 and became a global sensation thanks to its incredible storyline, captivating characters, and stellar animation. The series returns this Summer 2025, around half a year after the first season’s finale, to continue the mystery of the Cursed House. Momo, Okarun, and Jiji find themselves in more trouble than they ever bargained for. The second season unveils the mysterious Mongolian Deathworm living below the Cursed House that’s responsible for countless deaths for over two centuries. Not to mention that the Kito family has been feeding the sacrifices to that creature since the beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Evil Eye was once an innocent child selected as a sacrifice, and he became a vengeful spirit at some point. He possessed Jiji and has been trying to kill all humans since then. Okarun finally found a way to stop him in the latest episode, but Jiji will still have trouble controlling the Evil Eye from here on out. Season 2 is listed for 12 episodes, and now that the anime has released eight episodes already, we’re less than a month away from the finale. After wrapping up the Evil Eye Arc, Dandadan prepares for a new adventure with a special key visual and promotional video, highlighting one of the manga’s best characters.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead From the Dandadan Manga!

Dandadan Season 2 Finally Introduces an Overlooked Future Ally

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Kinta Sakata will also be making his anime debut in the Kaiju Arc of Dandadan. However, fans already got a few glimpses of him in the opening and ending themes. On the other hand, Vamola, another main character in the same arc, finally gets her new look in the latest promo. The key visual features a giant robot and a Godzilla-like creature fighting each other. While the giant robot is being controlled by Kinta, Vamola is piloting the Godzilla battle suit. The promotional trailer focuses primarily on Kinta and his debut, but we also see more glimpses of Vamola’s Godzilla form.

Vamola is an extraterrestrial creature who is introduced as an antagonist in the Kaiju Arc. She will play a major role in the overall story from this point, and is already one of the most beloved characters among manga readers. The Kaiju Arc serves as a prologue to the Space Globalists Arc, which is often considered the series’s best arc so far. The Space Globalists Arc will be adapted in Season 3, but considering that the Kaiju Arc is only 11 chapters long, the second season might end in another cliffhanger setting up the premise of the biggest battle Momo and her friends fought.

Not only that, but the leader of the Kito family being an alien wasn’t any coincidence either, since this is all connected to an elaborate plan of the aliens. This was revealed in the finale of the Cursed House Arc when the leader, Naki Kito, went missing. Dandadan Season 2 will commence the latest arc in the upcoming episode, which is set to be released on August 28th, 2025.

Are you more excited for Vamola or for Kinta in future episodes of Dandadan? Let us know in the comments below!