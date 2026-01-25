Dragon Ball Super Remake Confirms Fall 2026 Premiere With First Look & Details Revealed

Dragon Ball Super is getting an official remake for its TV anime series hitting screens later this Fall, and has dropped the first look and details about what fans can expect to see with Dragon Ball Super: Beerus. Dragon Ball is now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. As part of a special event over the weekend in Japan, Dragon Ball revealed its big plans for the future of the anime franchise. Plans that include a new version of the Battle of Gods arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been officially announced as a newly “enhanced” version of the original TV anime series. This new version will feature altered visuals and even a “restructuring” of its story to more fall in line with the late Akira Toriyama’s vision of the arc. To get a better idea of what to expect from this new version of the now classic Dragon Ball Super TV anime series, you can check out the teaser trailer and poster for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus below ahead of its Fall premiere.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Remake to Premiere Fall 2026

Play video

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut in Japan some time in Fall 2026, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this initial announcement. An episode count for the new anime has yet to be revealed either, but the official website for the series has confirmed from major details about the new upgrades coming for the anime as it’s teased to feature, “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.”

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is teasing an upgrade to the visuals seen in its battle scenes too, and an adaptation that more closely lines up with Toriyama’s creative vision than seen before. Toei Animation has had remakes like this before as seen with One Piece: Fish-Man Island, which took the original TV anime and re-adapted it with updated visuals and sound effects. It seems to be the path this new version of the anime is taking, and will be a perfect way for fans to get ready for its brand new anime coming later.

Dragon Ball Super Anime to Continue With The Galactic Patrol

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Super is getting a remake at just the right time as fans will soon be jumping into a whole new era with Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol. Confirmed to be in the works this past weekend with the announcement of the remake series, Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol will be officially adapting the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga. But any release details about the new anime series have yet to be confirmed at this time.

It’s likely going to be quite a wait if this new remake is going to be hitting screens first this Fall, but it depends how long this remake is going to be as well. It could serve as a way to bridge the gap with new versions of the anime until the brand new arc begins in 2027 or 2028, but we’ll just have to see how that develops over the coming months and years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!