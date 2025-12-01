Fire Force Is Setting Up A Huge Anime Revival, And Its New Trailer Proves It

After a lengthy hiatus, Fire Force’s final season will return in January 2026 to finally complete its run. The first half of season 3 was rather divisive for a variety of reasons, but with how much goodwill the series has built up over the past decade, it’s still something plenty of fans are looking forward to.

The quality of Fire Force’s story is one thing, but what fans are probably most excited about is how the finale might revive a classic anime secretly related to it. There have been plenty of hints that something along those lines is in the works, and after the latest trailer for Fire Force, it’s all but impossible to deny.

How Fire Force’s Trailer Hints At A Soul Eater Reboot

In Fire Force’s final arc, it was slowly revealed that the series was a stealth prequel to Atsushi Ohkubo’s previous work, Soul Eater; for fans of both stories, the twist added an incredible amount of depth to each world, and as the Fire Force anime continued, there was hope it would lead to a full-fledged reboot of Soul Eater.

Nothing has actually been said about a Soul Eater reboot, but for years now, Fire Force has made the iconic smiling moon from Soul Eater, which appears in the anime after a variety of events, a major figure in its marketing, so it would make sense for that to be because it’s setting up a Soul Eater reboot.

The biggest evidence, however, comes from the latest trailer for Fire Force season 3; the trailer revealed that the new theme song will be performed by T.M.Revolution, the same artist behind Soul Eater’s first theme song, and considering how the story plays out, that’s likely the last bit of setup being used to confirm a Soul Eater reboot.

Why A Soul Eater Reboot Needs To Happen

It’s all but certain that Fire Force is setting up a Soul Eater reboot, and that’s something worth getting excited about. The Soul Eater anime diverged from the manga in its final act for an original ending, so if Soul Eater were to be rebooted, then the story could finally be told the way it was supposed to be told.

All of that, of course, would be great to watch play out; the last few arcs of Soul Eater feature incredible writing and character development with some truly phenomenal artwork accompanying it at every turn, and with how great that played out in the manga, it would be even greater to watch it play out in animation.

With its stylish action, stellar animation, and fun cast of characters, few anime have been more endearing over the past 20 years than Soul Eater, so it’s no wonder that people want it to get a complete reboot, and hopefully, the new Fire Force trailer is the final proof needed to show that it’s happening.