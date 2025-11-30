Fire Force Season 3 Confirms Return Date Ahead of 2026 Premiere: Watch the New Trailer

Fire Force is getting ready to return for its final run of episodes, and has confirmed the release date for Season 3’s second half with a cool new trailer showing it all off. Fire Force kicked off its third and final season earlier this year as Shinra Kusakabe and the rest of Special Fire Force Company 8 found themselves up against powerful foes and the end of the world. But cutting off after a massive cliffhanger, fans have been anxious to see how the final season was going to bring it all to an end ever since. Thankfully, the wait will soon be over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fire Force is one of the many major returning franchises coming back to kick off the new year as part of the jam packed Winter 2026 anime schedule, and Season 3 will be kicking off its grand finale with the second half of its third and final season. Confirming that it will premiere on January 9th in Japan, you can check out the new trailer for Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 below as it shows off the best look at this ultimate climax yet.

What to Know for Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Play video

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 will be kicking off on January 9th in Japan as part of the packed Winter 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming its new episodes for fans outside of Japan. It’s also where you can catch up with the first three seasons of the anime in the meantime too. It has been revealed that Hochu Otsuka

will be joining the voice cast as Hibachi Shinmon for these final episodes too. The opening theme will be titled “Ignis” as performed by Takanori Nishikawa, and the ending theme is titled “Speak of the Devil” as performed by Survive Said the Profit.

The voice cast from the previous seasons are also slated to return to reprise their respective roles for the final episodes. Tatsumi Minamikawa will be returning from the second season to direct the final season for David Production with Sei Tsuguta writing the scripts, and Mika Yamamoto handling the character designs. Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda serve as chief animation directors. So the crew and cast who helped bring it all to life will be behind the scenes helping to bring the anime’s run to an end.

How Will Fire Force End?

Courtesy of David Production

Atsushi Ohkubo’s original Fire Force manga came to an end a few years ago, and was very well received by fans at the time. Fans can already see how chaotic things are going to get for the series’ climax with some of the shots in the trailer, but it’s only scratching the surface of what really starts to go down. There are actually some hints at that wild finale in this trailer too with some very familiar artists behind the new theme songs, and some of the imagery seen within the trailer too (as that moon looks awfully like one from another series).

But it remains to be seen whether or not the anime can pull off that ending as well as Ohkubo was able to do in the manga. With only a few more episodes left after Fire Force returns for its finale this January, it’s time to get ready for what could be coming our way each step closer to that end.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!