Fire Force Season 3 Confirms Return Date Ahead of Final Episodes

Fire Force is one of the major anime franchises headlining the next year of new anime releases, and now it has finally set a release date for Season 3’s return for its final episodes. Fire Force kicked off the third season of its anime earlier this year, and with it started its path out to the grand finale for the franchise overall. The first half of the third season set the stage for some big fights to come, and fans won’t have to be waiting for too long before Fire Force‘s final episodes make their way back to our screens.

Fire Force Season 3 made its debut earlier this Spring, and left fans on a huge cliffhanger as we wait for the final episodes. As part of Crunchyroll’s wave of announcements during the New York Comic Con 2025 weekend (which also included a special premiere of the new episodes), it was also confirmed that Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 will be officially making its premiere on January 9th next year. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date, you can check out the new key art for Fire Force‘s final episodes below.

What to Know for Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Fire Force Season 3 will be returning for its final wave of episodes on January 9th next year as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule (which is already packed with some huge franchise returns). Tatsumi Minamikawa will be returning from the second season to direct the final season for David Production with Sei Tsuguta writing the scripts, and Mika Yamamoto handling the character designs. Yoshihiro Yoshioka, Mariko Kubo, and Yumenosuke Tokuda serve as chief animation directors. The final episodes will also be including a returning voice cast from the previous seasons too.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming Fire Force‘s final episodes alongside their debut, and it’s also where you can find the first two seasons (and first half of the final season) streaming in the meantime so you can catch up. It’s really going to be necessary to catch up with everything that’s happened as it’s all going to get much wilder and more intense for Shinra Kusakabe and the other members of the Special Fire Force Company 8 from here on out.

How Is Fire Force’s Anime Going to End?

Atsushi Ohkubo’s original Fire Force manga has since come to an end, and that means the anime has a clear path towards its own grand finale. Without giving too much away, Fire Force‘s manga was held in high regard for the way it came to an end. It made some big shifts to the world of the series itself, and fans are already starting to see that take shape with the final episodes of the first half of this third season. Now the anime is going to head straight for an explosive finale.

Fire Force’s anime has also brought to life some of the manga’s biggest moments in some very huge ways, and each one has been awesome to see brought to its full potential from the manga itself. But as the anime heads towards its finale, fans can be ready to see some truly game changing fights before it all comes to an end.

