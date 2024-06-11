Soul Eater Shares New 20th Anniversary Exhibition Artwork

Soul Eater is now in the midst of celebrating its 20th anniversary of its original publication in Japan, and to celebrate has shared some special new artwork for its new exhibition! Soul Eater first hit the pages of Square Enix's Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2004 in Japan, and was such a success that it went on to inspire an even more influential anime adaptation. While it's been some time since the franchise has been active, it's now the best time to celebrate its biggest moments as it reaches this milestone anniversary after two decades.

Soul Eater will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a bang as a new art exhibition for the manga opening later this Summer in Japan, and it will be showing off a closer look at Atsushi Okubo's works. To help usher fans into this new exhibition before it opens at Tokyo's Space Galleria from August 23rd to September 23rd later this year (before it then moves to Osaka's Space Gratus from October 25th to November 25th), Soul Eater has shared some special art for the exhibition giving each of the characters a fancy makeover. Check it out below:

How to Watch Soul Eater

Unfortunately, it's not really easy to check out the original Soul Eater manga in a legal manner online but there are physical volumes now on shelves. But thankfully, it's much easier to check out the even more popular anime adaptation. You can find Soul Eater now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English subtitled and dubbed options available, and as for what to expect from the now classic series, the anime is teased as such:

"Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon, and they're a freakin' lethal team in battle against the monsters and ghouls that feed on innocent souls. That's when Soul transforms—literally—into a razor-sharp scythe and Maka wields her partner and unleashes her inner-slayer. Fighting alongside their Meister/Weapon classmates, Maka and Soul are the world's last line of defense against evil."

Soul Eater is one of those franchises that fans want to see return someday, and while fans wait on Fire Force Season 3, a new Soul Eater anime would definitely be a welcome announcement given it's been a long time since the franchise has fired on all cylinders.