How Powerful Is Hiromi Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at a crucial phase of its ongoing Season 3 as the Culling Game has already begun. The series is introducing new characters, all of whom are participants in the deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. In order to have as many players as possible, Kenjaku meddles with those with the potential to become sorcerers and awaken their powers. Additionally, many players were also reincarnated sorcerers who were given new bodies to use as vessels, similar to how Yuji contains Sukuna inside him. One of the new characters in the anime is Hiromi Higuruma, a newly awakened sorcerer and an extremely powerful one at that.

While Higuruma is new to anime fans, he is already loved among manga fans. As a lawyer, he has a strong sense of justice, even if things don’t go his way because of the corrupt judicial system. Although he starts out as an enemy of Yuji Itadori, it doesn’t take long for him to join the young sorcerer’s side. Higuruma’s powers have proven to be quite useful in the final arc, and his talent is already exceptional. Although he couldn’t stand among the top-tier characters such as Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, and Yuta Okkotsu, his powers are still pretty impressive considering he doesn’t have any experience.

Higuruma’s Technique Is Linked to His Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen

Using Domain Expansion is extremely difficult, even for a powerful sorcerer. Most sorcerers live their entire lives without ever using this technique, which is considered the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. However, for someone like Higuruma, this power was granted to him the moment he awakened as a sorcerer. His Domain Expansion, Deadly Sentencing, manifests a small courtroom where his Shikigami, Judgeman, passes a verdict on his opponents based on the crimes they have committed. Unlike most domains, it doesn’t use a guaranteed hit, but the one inside the courtroom is forced to follow the rules.

If deemed guilty, the target could have their abilities confiscated or even get a death sentence. In the manga, he even learned Domain Amplification, an Anti-Domain Technique, to counterattack Sukuna’s attacks. Additionally, by the time of the final arc, he also learned Reverse Cursed Technique, an extremely complex ability that heals all kinds of wounds. RCT is yet another ability that only a handful of sorcerers can use, even with diligent training. However, Higuruma had no problem using it after only two months since he awakened his powers.

