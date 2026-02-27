Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms Release Date of Its Super Climax

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga by Gege Akutami is almost near its finale after its debut in September 2025. A year after the main story’s ending, Jujutsu Kaisen fans got a pleasant surprise when Akutami returned with a short sequel manga following new characters 68 years after the Culling Game. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, was expected to run for around six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The story is almost nearing its finale since the main battle is already over. The manga will reach its Super Climax on March 8th, 2026, with its Chapter 25. The information comes from @WSJ_manga, a reliable source of information sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series.

While it’s not the final chapter, we can expect the manga to reach its conclusion next month. Shonen Jump uses the term “Super Climax” whenever a series is in its final stretch and will end serialization in less than a month. The manga already confirmed that the three consecutive chapters starting from Chapter 23 will include color pages. Most of the chapters have color pages, which further help hype up the series as fans praise Iwasaki’s gorgeous art.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Still Needs to Answer Major Questions Before Finale

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Despite the risks involved, Yuji and Maru go through with their plan to create harmony between the Simurians, sorcerers, and cursed spirits by meddling with their souls. The duo parts ways before Maru uses Mahito’s powers and not only saves Yuka’s life but also heals Cross and Tsurugi, who were suffering from fatal injuries. Maru continues his plan to eradicate cursed spirits and kalyans, which are technically similar beings since their souls share a similar color. The burden of carrying such a grave sin is heavy, but Maru has his brother and his friends by his side, who are willing to share it with him.

All that’s left is to feature the aftermath of the ritual Maru performed to create harmony. Although the story is nearing its end, it still hasn’t revealed what happened to Iori Okkotsu, the son of Yuta and Maki. He disappeared shortly after Yuka was born, once he made sure she had inherited the Zenin Clan’s technique. Not only that, but it hasn’t revealed anything about Megumi’s status, one of the most crucial characters in the original story. Modulo reveals the fate of almost all of Gojo’s students from the first and second years, but leaves Megumi out for some reason. As a previous wielder of the Ten Shadows Technique, he was incredibly talented and resumed his life as a sorcerer after Sukuna’s death.

The first volume of the manga was released on January 5th, 2026, and the second will be out on March 4th, 2026. Both volumes are only available in Japan, as it will take at least a few months for them to get translated and licensed by Viz Media. In the meantime, you can read all the chapters on the official Manga Plus app, where you can also catch up with the original story.

