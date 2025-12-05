Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 Most Powerful Domain Expansions Ranked

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen has a rather complex power system explored within the intense fights that make the series special. Each character has unique powers set within the constraints of the power system set by the creator. While all sorcerers, cursed spirits, and curse users possess cursed energy, a few of them don’t have their unique innate techniques. Amid all the characters in the series, even fewer can use Domain Expansion, objectively the most powerful technique within the verse. Known as the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery, Domain Expansion is said to be a guaranteed hit technique from which no one can come back alive.

However, it can be overpowered by someone with even greater strength, which is why Domain clashes ultimately depend on the power of the user. Even so, just because a character is strong doesn’t necessarily mean they can use such a technique. For example, despite being a Grade 1 sorcerer, Kento Nanami never acquired such power. On the other hand, as a Grade 2 sorcerer, Megumi Fushiguro could use an incomplete domain. Each character has a completely unique Domain Expansion, which is somehow related to their innate technique.

10) Yorozu’s Threefold Affliction

As an ancient sorcerer, Yorozu proved why she belonged to the golden age of Jujutsu sorcerers with her domain that creates a blank space with several organic structures floating within it. Using her technique Construction, she expanded her domain to create her most powerful weapon, called True Sphere. Unfortunately, Yorozu didn’t get a chance to shine despite her powers since the one she was up against was none other than the King of Curses, whose powers are unparalleled.

9) Hiromi Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing

Unlike other characters, Hiromi’s Domain Expansion comes as a default while using his Cursed Technique, which is why it’s a non-lethal ability. In a courtroom setting, a Shikigami named Judgeman judges the target and places its verdict based on their past actions. If the target is found guilty, they are given a suitable punishment that usually involves weakening them by confiscating their techniques or tools.

8) Kinji Hakari’s Idle Death Gamble

Hakari’s domain forces his opponents into a game of chance to win a chance to temporarily gain an infinite cursed energy jackpot. As soon as he expands his domain, he activates a slot machine with a random chance for a jackpot, which could even grant him a short period of immortality during which he can recover from any injury and has an inexhaustible supply of cursed energy. Hakari used his domain against Kashimo, which ensured his victory.

7) Dagon’s Horizon of the Captivating Skandha

Dagon’s domain is as beautiful as it is deadly, as none of the sorcerers trapped within it would have made it out alive if not for Toji Fushiguro. He used it during the Shibuya Incident Arc after gaining unimaginable powers by killing several humans. The domain creates a stunning tropical beach environment and allows him to use countless shikigami to attack his opponents. These shikigami take on the form of fish and sea monsters, leaving nowhere for Dagon’s targets to escape.

6) Jogo’s Coffin of the Iron Mountain

Jogo was often overshadowed by Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, but he is still one of the most powerful characters in the series. His Domain Expansion is capable enough to incinerate any ordinary sorcerer as soon as they set foot in it. Using a volcano as its setting, Jogo can not only use his pyrokinesis, but he can also control the ground within his domain to ensure a guaranteed hit. However, his domain was dominated by Gojo’s Unlimited Void.

5) Mahito’s Self-Embodiment of Perfection

Even without his Domain Expansion, Mahito is practically untouchable, but this technique gives him a major advantage against his opponent. He can create a space where he can automatically and instantly change the soul of his target without even touching them, which is the primary criterion for his innate technique. He developed this technique when pushed to the edge by Yuji Itadori and Nanami, but perfected it by the second season during his fight against Mechamaru.

4) Kenjaku’s Womb Profusion

As an ancient curse user with countless abilities at his disposal, Kenjaku only enhances his power by using his extraordinary Domain Expansion. Most domains have a weak outer barrier, but Kenjaku’s doesn’t have one at all, as it takes on the form of a giant pillar of cursed techniques to instantly kill his opponents with an overwhelming display of power. He has only used it once during his fight with Yuki Tsukumo, a special grade sorcerer.

3) Yuta Okkotsu’s Authentic Mutual Love

As a special grade sorcerer second only to Gojo, Yuta learned Domain Expansion in less than a year. While his technique was interrupted during the Culling Game, he finally showed the true pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery during his fight against Sukuna. His domain is filled with countless swords, each carrying one unique ability that Yuta has copied from others. By using these swords, he can throw any kind of technique at his opponents without limitations.

2) Satoru Gojo’s Unlimited Void

As the only sorcerer who was able to hold his own against Ryomen Sukuna and hold multiple domain clashes with him, it’s a given that Gojo’s powers are on a whole other level. He is able to trap his opponents with a limitless void, flooding them with an endless stream of incomplete information, which takes away their ability to see, hear, or even think clearly. Once his target has been rendered immobile, Gojo can easily overpower them using his many techniques and brute strength.

1) Ryomen Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine

As the King of Curses and the one who introduced Domain Expansion in the series, it’s a given that no one can beat Sukuna at his own game. Malevolent Shrine hits anything and anyone with cursed energy within its range by relentlessly using powerful slashing attacks. It creates an ominous Buddhist shrine with several skulls hanging around it. He also uses a binding vow along with the domain that allows him to expand it over a 200-meter radius without creating a barrier.

