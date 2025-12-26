Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo All But Guarantees Yuka’s Death With a Forbidden Technique

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Written by the original creator, Gege Akutami, and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the short sequel series Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was released in September this year. The manga became a major hit soon after its release, and its popularity only keeps rising as it enters the final battle. The series has long since confirmed the horrible fate awaiting one of the central characters of the series, Yuka Okkotsu, the granddaughter of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin. She is battling a fatal illness, and by the time her duel with Dabura begins, she only has three more months to live.

Seeing that the Jujutsu society is forced into a corner by the Simurians and that none of them are capable enough to stop Dabura, Yuka decided to sacrifice herself in the battle. She’s already been weakened by the illness, even to the point where she has to use a wheelchair to move around. Even though her vision is almost gone, she has at least one trump card that could change the tide of the battle. The manga already revealed that she has inherited the Ten Shadows Style, a legendary technique of the Zenin Clan.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals Yuka’s Forbidden Technique Could Result in Her Death

After the fall of the Zenin Clan, the Ten Shadows Style was considered forbidden by the Gojo Clan because of the dangers it possesses. Yuka was only allowed to use her technique to a certain degree, but not summon Mahoraga, a walking disaster who could crush anything in his path. However, she had no choice but to call forth the horrifying Shikigami and begin an exorcism ritual in the battle. No other sorcerer in history, except Sukuna, has been able to tame the Shikigami, and Yuka is no different.

The technique forces the sorcerer’s target to be dragged into the ritual as well, putting both their lives at risk. Yuka’s plan is to die along with Dabura when the ritual fails. Chapter 16 of the manga reveals that Yuka is already in a state of suspended death at the beginning of the battle, explaining the severity of her condition. Dabura is already way more powerful than her, and defeating Mahoraga is almost impossible.

Unless she has another trick up her sleeve, her death is almost guaranteed. There’s also a chance an outside force could interfere in the battle, but that would be against the rules. Unfortunately, even if she somehow survives the battle, she will succumb to her illness in just three months. There’s no technique in the Jujutsu world that can save her life, solidifying the fact that the series will eventually have a tragic ending unless there’s a major plot twist in her final moments.

